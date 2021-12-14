Sony announces new PS5 console covers and Dualsense controller colours

This is an exciting day for PlayStation 5 owners who haven’t yet come to love the predominantly white color scheme of their next-generation consoles. Sony has posted a new article on the PlayStation Blog confirming that the company will release official PS5 console covers in the near future. Sony has announced that it will release the plates in five different colors for the PlayStation 5. This announcement came just weeks after Sony patented the side plate design for the PlayStation 5.

Long overdue and eagerly awaited by PlayStation owners who have switched to PS5, the console covers are Sony’s first official release after some third-party developers like Dbrand reportedly urged Sony to take legal action over the production of these customized products and covers. After months of speculation and termination and waiver letters from third-party companies, Sony has unveiled its first official replacement covers for the PS5 console.

We don’t have an exact release date for these tantalizing products, but Sony says they’ll be released globally from January 2022. Sony has said it will ship PS5 console cases to other territories throughout the year, and they will announce those details as they become available. Sony also said release dates for controllers and bezels will vary by location, and those interested in purchasing one of the new devices will need to check with retailers. Presumably, the exact launch dates for both of these accessories may differ depending on location. We’ll have to wait until next month to see how these covers will look in action.

These PS5 console covers will replace the standard white on the current PlayStation 5 console, allowing you to customize your console in black, red, pink, blue, or purple. After Sony has provided a standard white color scheme for all systems for more than a year, Sony is expanding the customization options for PS5 game consoles by providing new shells, and you can buy shells in various colors. In addition, in addition to the previously released Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, these colors will also appear on the PS5 side panel and can be used to paint your console. These three new colors will join the previously announced Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, and the company’s new PS5 chassis will provide all five colors.

These new DualSense colors, also available to pre-order right now, will retail for $ 74.99. Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will receive a new DualSense console and colored cases next year. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 shells will be available for sale in Canada, Australia, China, France, Austria, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Germany, New Zealand, Philippines, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Portugal, and Singapore from January 2022. Sony said that the game console shell will be sold at participating retailers in January 2022. All covers of the disc console and digital console can be used, and only need to be clicked into place after removing the original white cover.

Although Sony is already selling Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers, it will release three new PS5 controller colors to match the new finish of the console. In addition to the new casing, Sony has also released DualSense Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers. In addition to the standard white, you can now choose from six colors.

PlayStation Direct buyers in the US, UK, France, and Germany will be able to access these new products through Early Access. You will be able to pick up new items in most countries in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and customers in the US, UK, France, and Germany will be able to purchase Galactic Purple DualSense from PlayStation Direct. January 14th and black and red console cover on January 21st.