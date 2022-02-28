Asus 8z powered with Snapdragon 888 SoC launched officially

Asus 8z has arrived. Asus has at last sent off the Asus 8z cell phone in India following quite a while of deferral. Replacement to the Asus 6z, the cell phone sports an AMOLED show and is fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The smartphone accompanies 5G help and packs 8GB of RAM. It sports a 64MP primary camera and houses a 4000 mAh battery.

Asus 8z – Specifications and Features

Asus 8z accompanies a 5.9-inch Full HD- show with a 1080×2400 pixel goal. The showcase offers a 120Hz invigorate rate and is safeguarded with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The smartphone is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset matched with 8GB of RAM. The cell phone packs 128GB of inside stockpiling.

Asus 8z accompanies double SIM backing and runs Android 11 working framework finished off with the organization’s own layer of ZenUl 8. The organization has additionally affirmed that the smartphone will get an Android 12 update also. On the camera front, the cell phone includes a double back camera.

The camera on the back comprises a 64MP fundamental sensor with a 1/1.8 gap and a 12MP super-wide camera with an f/2.2 opening. The front is home to a 12MP selfie shooter.

Asus 8z accompanies an IP68 rating which makes the cell phone residue water-safe. The handset accompanies triple mouthpieces with OZO sound zoom and Asus sound decrease innovation.

The smartphone comes furnished with an in-show unique finger impression sensor and is upheld by a 4000mAh battery with 30W quick charging and Quick Charge 4 help.

Asus 8z – Pricing

Asus 8z accompanies a sticker price of Rs 42,999 and it very well may be bought in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver shading choices. The cell phone will be accessible online on Flipkart beginning March 7.

At this cost, the Asus 8z will go up against the as of late sent-off OnePlus 9RT. Estimated at Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 9RT is additionally fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Also Read: