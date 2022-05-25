Asus brings Boundary Shattering ROG Swift 500Hz Gaming Monitor

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz is Asus’s newest gaming display, and it is presently the most sophisticated high refresh rate gaming monitor in the market, with a stunning 500Hz refresh rate. Asus has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of high-end gaming displays, and the company’s latest offering establishes a new standard.

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz, as the name implies, features a high refresh rate screen that can refresh 500 times per second, making it the finest gaming monitor for gamers. The monitor is believed to provide a competitive advantage in games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Design

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz gaming display appears to be identical to previous ROG Swift gaming monitors with 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rates. The monitor boasts a bezel-less front design and a unique-looking stand at the bottom with copper accents, making it stand out. The display also includes full-sized DisplayPort and HDMI connectors as well as an extended I/O option.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Specifications Details

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz features a 24.1-inch 1920x1080p screen with Esports TN (E-TN) technology, which is supposed to provide a 60% faster reaction time than standard TN panels. To eliminate input latency and screen stuttering, the display also employs NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer and G-SYNC technologies.

The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz also includes a proprietary improved Vibrance setting optimized for esports, which is touted to increase color science and vibrancy by enabling more light to pass through the LCD crystals. The ROG Swift 500Hz is presently the flagship gaming display with the fastest conceivable refresh rate on a gaming monitor, at least at the moment.

Asus ROG Swift 500Hz – What is its launched pricing?

There seems to be currently no word on how much the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz will cost or when it will be available in India. However, given its cutting-edge technology, don’t expect the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz to be an inexpensive model. More information on the ROG Swift 500Hz is scheduled to be released by Asus in the following days.

