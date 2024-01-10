The much-anticipated gaming flagship smartphone for the year, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series, has been officially announced, revealing monstrous beefy specs under the hood alongside the price.

The beefy gaming smartphone was initially released via the CES 2024 or Consumer Electronic Show 2024 event, where the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series including the Asus ROG Phone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone.

So, if you are looking for a new gaming smartphone for this year, you do have the right choice in front of your eyes now! Let’s now look into the specs details and the pricing side of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Launched during CES 2024 Event – Checkout the Specs Here

Asus ROG Phone has always been among the best gaming smartphones in the industry. The smartphone was made public at the CES 2024 event, which is being held in Las Vegas.

To give you a glimpse of the specs side, the smartphone comes with all the premium specs inside, and not only that but in fact, Asus has done a lot of work on the software side, where now you get more AI-related features that offer the best gaming experience to the users.

Before discussing the AI feature, let’s discuss the specs we saw with this new flagship smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro – Specs

The Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro has a bigger 6.78-inch FULL HD+ AMOLED LTPO Panel on the front side, with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. Not only this, but you also get this smartphone to get brighter, where it gets brighter to up to 2500nits.

Talking more about these smartphone, you also get the smartphone is powered with the most powerful chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is again combined with a faster RAM which is 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and then to maintain a faster Read and write speed; you get the faster UFS 4.0 storage and space of 1TB. This only for the 8 Pro model. For the regular ROG 8. you will be getting the option between 12GB and 16GB of RAM.

Also, these smartphone comes with a lot of improvements. Where you get this phone comes with an IP68 Rating and thinner bezels.

On the battery side, you get a 5500mAh battery, which can charged with a faster wired charging of 65W. Also, the smartphone supports Quick Charge 5.0 PD charging and 15W wireless charging.

Moving to the camera side, here you get a trio-housed camera setup on the rear side with a 50MP Sony IMX 890 Sensor combined with axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, 32MP telephoto lens which supports up to 3x optical zoom, 4-in-1 pixel binning, and OIS. Finally, you also get a 13MP ultrawide angle lens with a 120-degree field view.

Asus ROG Phone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro – Price

Regarding pricing, you can get the all-new Asus ROG Phone 8 for a price tag of $1099.99, which reflects around Rs. 91,500, where you get the 16GB plus 256GB storage variant.

Moving to the giant flagship, the ROG Phone 8 Pro, the smartphone is selling for a price tag of $1499.99, which reflects around Rs. 1,25,000, where you get the whooping 24GB of RAM combined with 1TB of internal storage.

AI Features on Asus ROG Phone 8 Series

Now, talk about the AI features you get in both smartphones! Asus has dug deep to use AI to enhance the user’s gaming experience.

The new AI features allow the users to perform tasks like grabbing tests from AI grabber features. Also, you will be getting a dedicated Stable Diffusion technology to create some stunning looking A I wallpapers.