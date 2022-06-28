Asus ROG Phone 6 details about Renders, Design and Accessories leaked online

The next product in Taiwanese firm Asus’s series of premium gaming Android smartphones is due to be unveiled. The forthcoming gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6, will be released on July 5. Following the traditions of its predecessors, the forthcoming smartphone will be released with certain essential accessories.

Design Details for Asus ROG Phone 6

We’ve already seen a number of leaks and theories about what the Asus ROG Phone 6 will look like. Last week, a listing on the website of China’s official state telecom regulator revealed insight into the smartphone’s likely features. It indicated the presence of a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a quick 165Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone’s system comprises an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 5850mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging. These specifications lead us to assume that the Asus ROG Phone 6 will be among the best performers when it is released.

Nevertheless, in order to keep the hardware cool and working effectively during extended gaming sessions, the next Asus smartphone will require the use of various peripherals. Now, 91mobiles and well-known tipster Evan Blass have published additional renderings of the gadget, giving us a look at its design, back cover, and accessories.

Accessories for Asus ROG Phone 6

According to leaked pictures, the ROG Phone 6 looks to sport a snap-on fan attachment called AeroActive Cooler 6. The picture also displays the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus, as well as a huge cutout for the 5x optical zoom lens and a 64MP primary sensor. So for now, there is no indication of the cost of these extra accessories or the smartphone itself, but we will learn more when it is released on July 5, which is just a week away.

Meanwhile, some speculate that the Asus gaming smartphone will have greater heat dissipation for a better gaming experience. It is expected to come with a 30% enhanced vapor chamber and an up to 85% improved graphite sheet for this purpose.

Expected Pricing for Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus had retained a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the basic edition of the ROG Phone in India for the past few years. The ROG Phone 6 is expected to follow a similar trend. Nonetheless, the ROG Phone 6 may be slightly more expensive than for the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5.

Get ready!

The 1st gaming phone with Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 is coming SOON#ROGPHONE6 #ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/jax1XbDcA5 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 20, 2022

