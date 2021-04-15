Asus Unveiled Asus Zenbook Dua 14, Zenbook Pro Due 15 Coming Wih Two OLED Screens, High-end Intel CPUs In India

ASUS announced two new laptops in India on Wednesday, expanding its ZenBook series with the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. Intel processors, a NanoEdge Monitor, and a secondary display are used in both devices.

Let’s take a look at the core specifications and features of the two ZenBook laptops before we get into the pricing and availability specifics.

In a tweet, Arnold Su, Business Head, Customer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, our role is to keep pushing the boundaries on creativity and strive to go beyond and beyond the demands of our customers.”

“We’re very excited to bring this commodity to the Indian market and encourage our customers to ‘Live out of Line,’” Su said.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 – Specification

The laptop comes with a main 15-inch 4K OLED display with HDR, starting with the higher-end ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. It has a DCI-P3 color gamut of 100% and is PANTONE approved for providing correct colors.

A secondary 14.1-inch touch-enabled panel that automatically raises to a 9.5-degree angle for optimal visibility is also available. It’s known as the ScreenPad Plus by Asus, and it includes ScreenXpert 2 applications.

Users may use the program to perform a variety of tasks in applications like Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. Also, Asus claims that more apps will support ScreenXpert shortly.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is also included to improve graphics performance.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a 2.1 HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the I/O front. It also has speakers from Harmon Kardon for a truly immersive listening experience.

Additionally, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 are supported for better compatibility. A 92Wh battery is also included, and the device weighs 2.34kgs. As you would expect, the unit is not particularly compact. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is available in Celestial Blue with translucent edges.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 – Specification

The ZenBook Duo 14 has a 14-inch LED touchscreen with 1920 x 1080p resolution and 100% sRGB coverage, which is inferior to the higher-end ZenBook Duo 14. It has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and can reach 400 nits of brightness. For professional-grade color precision, the panel has been PANTONE validated.

Aside from the main touchscreen, there’s also a 12.65-inch ScreenPad Plus with a 1920 x 515p resolution, stylus support, and all of the other ScreenXpert 2 features we discussed earlier.

In terms of internals, the ZenBook Duo 14 is Intel Evo tested and comes with an Intel Core i7 1156G7 Processor and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. Up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage are available.

A 70Wh battery is also included, which the company claims will provide up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The computer has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one 3.2 second-generation USB-A port, a 1.4 HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for compatibility. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are supported.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 – Expected Pricing And Availability

The lower-end ZenBook Duo 14 starts at Rs 99,990 in India, and the higher-end ZenBook Duo 14 starts at Rs 99,990. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, which is the higher-end model, starts at Rs 2,39,990.

The ZenBook Duo 14 is currently available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select retail stores. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, on the other hand, will be available for purchase starting in mid-May.