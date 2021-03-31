Asus Unveils New VivoBook & ZenBook Laptops Series Powered With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000-Series Launched In India

In addition to its ZenBook and VivoBook machines, Asus introduced several new notebooks. The new Ryzen 5000 U-series chips from AMD are used with all these new machines. The company claims they are intended to provide customers an immersive experience with powerful packaging and good battery life. Here is everything you should know about Asus’s New VivoBook & Zenbook Laptops Series.

New laptops include premium ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA), VivoBook Flip 14(TM420), VivoBook Ultra K14/K15(KM413/KM513), Asus VivoBook 15(M515) and VivoBook 17(M712), Asus VivoBook S14 (M433). The laptops also offer premium compatibility for ZenBook 13 O Laptops (UM325UA). Let us see what Asus is offering with its new lineup.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA)

In the most recent releases, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is the highest-end edition. It has an FHD OLED frame of 13.3 inches with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It weighs 1,11 kg and is available in the alternative of pine grey.

The Ryzen 5 5500U CPU logged at 2.1GHz or the Ryzen 7 5700U chip which is clocked at 1.8GHz is combined by Radeon Graphics integrated, is packed in a laptop under the hood.

The platform Ryzen 5 comes with LPDDR4X RAM 8GB and SSD disc 512GB. The higher-end version Ryzen 7 is supported by 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1 TB of SSD onboard storage.

The ZenBook 13 OLED is powered up to 16 hours on one charge by a 67Wh battery inside. Also, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Asus Wi-Fi Master technology both feature the unit for ultra-fast and secure wireless networking.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420)

A revised VivoBook Flip gadget was also introduced by the Taiwanese firm. So, the latest Radeon Graphics VivoBook Flip 14 features up to 7 5700U AMD processors. The Hybrid 2-in-1 computer is also fitted with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD.

It also ships with a 14-inch FHD touch screen with a stylus and visual style support. Furthermore, it’s a hybrid system that packets a flexible hinge, capable of rotating the device into a portable tablet to a maximum of 360 degrees.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 (KM413/KM513)

Asus improved both K14 and K15 with both the new AMD CPUs to both the VivoBook Ultra-Series. In the VivoBook series, the Ultra K14 variant is then equipped with such a 14″ FHD screen and a uniform configuration.

Indoors, the Radeon Graphics processor will run up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. DDR4 RAM and NVMe SSD both pack 8GB of data.

Likewise mentioned is the VivoBook Ultra K15. Although the front is fitted with a 15.6-inch wider window.

Asus VivoBook 15 (M515) and Asus VivoBook 17 (M712)

The brand has updated the newest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU available on the VivoBook series 15 and 17. Thus the 15-inch LCD panel of the VivoBook is 15.6-inch.

It is included in the package with a 2.1GHz clocked AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU and a more model packaging with a 1.8GHz clocked AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU processor.

They also pack Radeon Graphics for high-grade activities. The two models have DDR4 RAM with 8GB and an HDD capacity of 1TB.

Also, the 17 has similar features to the 15 VivoBook. The first one, though, comes with a 17-inch screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 85% and an Ergolift feature that elevates the laptop to improve airflow and provides a convenient angle for use.

Asus VivoBook S14 (M433)

The Asus VivoBook S14 features a 14-inch FHD Screen with slim bezels and is powered by the Ryzen 5 5500U Cpu. You will board DDR4 RAM up to 8GB 3200Mhz.

The VivoBook has 1 TB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD and 1 extra PCIe 3.0 M.2 X4 SSD slot for backup (upgradable up to 1TB).

Also, a fingerprint scanner and WiFi 6 support are also provided for this laptop. In a battery with a weight of approx. 1.4 kg, it also packs a 50Whr battery.

Pricing and Availability

As far as the prices are concerned, start with Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, the most costly of the bunch. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED begins in India with Rs. 79,990.

The VivoBook 15 is the most affordable with a price tag of Rs. 54,990 below, the VivoBook 15 series. The VivoBook 17 with the bigger screen is for Rs. 62.990.

The computer is for Rs. 59,990 for the VivoBook Flip 14. The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 begins on Rs. 58.990 on the other side. Both versions can be purchased from channel partners. Also, Flipkart will include the VivoBook 17.

Here is everything you should know with detailed specifications and pricing for the Asus’s New VivoBook & Zenbook Laptops Series. You can also checkout the further updates about the new Asus lineups via the Asus website as well.

