For professionals working on graphic design, video editing, rendering, and multitasking, the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptop bargain is a goldmine. This bargain is now priced at a tempting $1,999.99, down from $2,999.99, and saves you a massive $1,000. Let’s look at why this OLED laptop bargain is making headlines.

Why We Love This OLED Laptop Deal?

This laptop’s main display is a 15.6-inch OLED 4K touchscreen, which provides bright colors and crisp contrast—an perfect canvas for creative endeavors. The second screen, the ScreenPad Plus, improves productivity by giving additional room for tools and multitasking. It’s more than simply a laptop; it’s a creative machine. This laptop’s substantial RAM capacity of 32GB allows for efficient multitasking and the flawless operation of several programs. Say goodbye to latency and welcome to uninterrupted productivity.

The 1TB SSD storage not only allows for lightning-fast file access, but it also speeds up startup times. Enough storage capacity for all of your data, projects, and creative efforts.

This laptop is equipped with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060, which allows it to easily tackle graphics-intensive workloads. Whether it’s 3D rendering, video editing, or gaming, this laptop’s graphics performance is game-changing.

This laptop performs well in demanding activities like video editing and complicated data processing, thanks to its high-performance Intel Core i9-12900H CPU. It’s more than just a laptop; it’s a computing powerhouse.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 boasts a stunning Celestial Blue color and a sturdy structure, providing both elegance and endurance. It is more than just a laptop; it is a fashion statement in the computer world.

Should You Buy This OLED Laptop Deal?

The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 stands out for its dual-screen design, making it an appealing option for creative workers or people who rely heavily on multitasking. The 4K OLED display and secondary ScreenPad Plus provide a degree of productivity and creative flexibility that distinguishes it from the competition.

While the price may appear high, the laptop’s unique features make it justified. It removes the need for several monitors or other devices, which simplifies your workspace. It has a 12th-generation processor, 3060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, so it can handle any work you put at it.

Whether you’re into heavy-duty graphics work, video editing, gaming, or just need a powerful laptop for everyday chores, the ZenBook Pro Duo is an excellent choice. Given everything it has to offer, it’s an excellent choice for people looking for a high-performance, feature-rich laptop.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptop – Specifications and Features

Intel Core i5-13500H Processor for Laptop 2.6 GHz (18MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 12 cores and 16 threads)

Memory: 16GB of LPDDR5 on board

Storage capacity: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSDs.

The display has a 14.5-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch screen, 0.2ms reaction time, 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE validation, and a glossy display with 70% less harmful blue light.

Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 6GB GDDR6 VRAM.

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard.

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, with lifetime validity.

Design: 1.96 cm thin, metallic chassis, thin and light laptop, US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, 1.75 kg weight, 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion (up to 8 hours battery life; battery life depending on usage circumstances).

I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display/power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x DC-in, and Micro SD Express 7.1 card reader

Other features: FHD camera with IR feature that supports Windows. hello, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual Band). 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Card, Smart.

SOURCE 1 | SOURCE 2