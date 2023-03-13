Atomic Heart Developer Confirms Plans for Sequel to Soviet-Themed FPS

The developer of the first-person shooter game Atomic Heart, Mundfish, has revealed that a sequel is in the works. Despite mixed reviews, the game has gained attention since its release in February 2022, surpassing other popular games like Hogwarts Legacy and Steam Deck in sales. The game has also been controversial due to its alternate history narrative, which depicts the Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II and creating a thriving market for Soviet robots.

Mundfish recently confirmed in an interview with journalist Aleksey Makarenkov that Atomic Heart 2 is already in the works. However, fans should not expect to see the game anytime soon as the developer is currently busy releasing updates and working on DLC for the original game.

Atomic Heart is not just a typical first-person shooter game; it features puzzles and crafting, offering players a break from the action. The game also has RPG elements, allowing players to customize their play style with skill trees and character improvements. Additionally, there are testing grounds that serve as optional dungeons where players can find blueprints for weapons and upgrades.

Atomic Heart has been compared to popular games like BioShock, Wolfenstein, and Fallout. Its over-the-top action sequences and story-driven cutscenes have also earned it the title of a love letter to action movies. Despite this, the game has many glitches that can interrupt gameplay, but the developer has been releasing patches and updates to address these issues.

With the success of Atomic Heart, it is hoped that Mundfish will use the lessons learned from their first release to create a more polished and improved sequel. Fans of the game and its various elements will surely find something to enjoy in the upcoming Atomic Heart 2.

Despite the controversy surrounding the game’s alternate history narrative and its Russian developer, the success of Atomic Heart and the confirmation of a sequel demonstrate that the game has gained a considerable following. Mundfish’s dedication to improving the gameplay experience through updates and patches is also a promising sign for the sequel’s development.

Overall, the announcement of a sequel to Atomic Heart is exciting news for fans of the game and those who enjoy first-person shooter games with a unique twist. While it may take some time before we see the result, the promise of more updates and DLC for the original game and the development of the sequel will surely keep players engaged and excited.