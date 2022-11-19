Australia Post blasted for racist sign that said ‘cant take Indian photos due to lighting’ in Adelaide

In Adelaide city of South Australia, a “poorly-written” sign board outside a post office, sparked outrage and controversy, and garnered criticism from the Indians living in the country for being racist.

The sign was reportedly installed by the Australia Post office in Rundle Mall, the seemingly racist sign board sifted out the brown minority community in an alleged effort to inform its customers that poor lighting was the cause behind producing bad quality producing passport size photos.

The sign post read, “Due to our lighting and quality of photo background, we unfortunately CAN NOT take INDIAN photos. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The insensitive notice has since been criticised online by many people of diaspora who were offended to the language written in it.

Michelle Rowland, Minister of Communications, has sought an answer from the Australia Post chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Graham for the message displayed outside the post office in Adelaide – calling it intolerable.

The Labour leader from Greenway stated, “No one should be discriminated against because of the colour of their skin or where they are from. I seek aur assurance that this is an isolated incident and your advice on what steps Australia Post will take to prevent similar incidents occurring.”

The postal service also apologised to a Twitter user who called out the racist signpost.

The mail company wrote, “We’re sincerely sorry for the offence caused by this unauthorised sign. While the intent of the sign was to prevent frustration resulting from rejected passport applications, the poor wording of the sign falls well below the standard expected from Australia Post team members.”