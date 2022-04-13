Australian cricket to launch NFTs to hype fan engagement

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association have signed a deal with digital collectibles platform Rario and NFT marketplace BlockTrust to launch NFTs and make play-to-earn virtual gaming accessible to fans.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association have signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Rario and NFT trading company BlockTrust. The value of NFTs comes from their scarcity and the fact that they are trackable and unable to be altered. Australian cricket has announced its intention to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), adding to the already expanding NFT industry in sports.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Singapore-based collectibles platform Rario and NFT trading company BlockTrust, allowing cricket fans to collect and trade NFTs of some of Australia’s most memorable cricketing moments.

“A brave new method to recognize the great legacy of Australian cricket,” Cricket Australia’s official handle wrote in a tweet. According to the official statement, “the relationship will aid the game’s growth as well as former and current players by highlighting their historic achievements in NFT moments.”

According to the official website, users can gather NFTs of historical events made by players like Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, and Marnus Labuschagne. “We are happy to walk into the metaverse with our partners Rario, BlockTrust, and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for this historic cooperation, which will offer up huge potential for innovation and fan participation,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"The deep connection between the game and its past, our supporters' passion, and the attractiveness of Australian cricketers to a global audience make NFTs an excellent opportunity for fans around the world to engage."

“This is an exciting opportunity for Australian cricket,” said Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricket Association. “This has been reflected in the cooperative spirit with which the ACA and Cricket Australia have collaborated with Rario.”

“When you start learning about NFTs, you’ll quickly realize how many opportunities there are for past and present players to communicate with fans. We’re all excited to bring this program to life with new and inventive ideas in the coming months.”

