‘Ax the itch’: Elon Musk dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress renews Twitter feud

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has consistently asked for billionaires to pay more taxes, and Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, have traded jabs in the past — and the Tesla CEO did so again on Tuesday. Musk dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress

Elon Musk’s remark came only hours after he was pictured on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet with his mother, Maye Musk, and just days after he allegedly warned a US senator to quit “hitting” on him as she lambasted a “billionaire with an ego issue” without naming anyone.

Their newest Twitter feud began on Monday night with a video of Elon Musk making funny expressions on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the founder of the meme currency Dogecoin, responded with a photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala last year. The Democratic representative from New York wore a white gown with the words “Tax the Rich” printed across the back in red to ‘the party of the year.’

“I’m imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement,” Nakamoto wrote, addressing Musk while sharing a photo of AOC’s divisive gown. The Tesla CEO stated that he couldn’t read the entire slogan.

“Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch’?” he questioned.

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to comment, although she did clap back at Musk earlier after he quipped that she should quit flirting with him.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Elon Musk responded to Ocasio-stinging Cortez’s tweet about a billionaire with an ego issue who unilaterally controls a major communication platform and skews it.

Users on social media assumed she was referring to Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, but AOC, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sometimes known, responded that she was referring to Zuckerberg before deleting the post. She responded to a Twitter user who uploaded a screenshot of the chat, “Like I said, ego problems.”

When asked why she deleted her “epic” clapback, AOC responded, “I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and seek (when I can help it).”