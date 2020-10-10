Ayurveda Tech Startup NirogStreet raises $2 Mn in pre-series A

Ayurveda Tech Startup NirogStreet recently raised $2 million in funding in a pre-Series A round. The round was led by Wakemaker, Amand Ventures, and Spiral Ventures. The startup specialises in bringing ayurvedic doctors together and provide services like therapy, medicines, consultation and more. It also has India’s largest chain of Ayurvedic doctors and experts offering services to patients.

Aim of the startup

The startup plans to use the funding raised by it to digitize its supply chain. Alongside the digitization NirogStreet also plans to improve its technology and increase its platforms reach to the masses. The main focus of the startup is to provide a platform for ayurvedic doctors to reach to the masses.

It also plans to increase the number of clinics and doctors on its platform to provide services to patients all over the country. Ram N Kumar, Founder, NirogStreet said, “Ayurveda has demonstrated its leadership in the time of Covid-19, and we played an important role in making Ayurveda mainstream. Ayurveda has huge potential to bring India on the centre stage of world healthcare,”

Speaking about the technology chain and bringing more patients to the platform the founder also added, “As a B2B2C technology-enabled and doctor-led platform, we are consistently streamlining the supply chain of Ayurvedic services and medicine, transforming it into a proper healthcare system by engaging and empowering Ayurveda doctors and clinics to create an experience that patients can trust”.

Comments of the investors

Speaking about the potential of ayurvedic medicines, Paul Santos, Managing Partner, Wavemaker Partners, said, “Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems. It was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. Ayurveda has provided relief and treatment for chronic conditions for thousands of years. However, it is plagued by non-standardized doctors and medicines”.

And speaking about the work of the startup he added, “NirogStreet has been doing some groundbreaking work in mainstreaming Ayurveda discipline not just in India but across the globe by strengthening the trustworthy Ayurveda practitioner fraternity in India and nurturing the sustainable healthcare ecosystem by capacity and knowledge building. We’re proud to back Ram and his team at NirogStreet”.

