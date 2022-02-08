Ayurvedic tips suggested by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda experts that would help improve sexual wellness in men

Today even after modernization discussing and consulting about your sexual health is still considered taboo for many between us. The major reason which has sidelined people to ask for help is shyness and societal pressure. If someone is suffering from a sexual problem, instead of knowing the cause and the treatment they would rather prefer to compromise their health for the same. Losing your sex drive is not a good sign for your health as well as your relationship. Today’s generation faces these problems mainly due to their unhealthy lifestyle and diet which directly reflects in their sexual health. This impacts mental health of the individual such as anxiety, stress, and depression. Loss of libido means that the urge for the desire for sexual activity has reduced. Generally, men are more associated with this problem as are more prone to medical and psychological issues. In Ayurveda, loss of libido is considered under laibya (sexual dysfunction disorder).



It is seen people prefer modern medication over Ayurvedic but it is very important to understand the benefits of later aspects also. What ancient knowledge system has to offer? Why is Ayurvedic treatment better than other treatments? This will be discussed in this article. Sexual disorders have an eminent position in Ayurveda. But it is noted that sexual wellness is discussed more in the context of reproduction rather than the importance of healthy sexual life still remains the question.



Is the problem of loss of libido has inhibited your sex life? These Ayurvedic tips could help you improve your sexual wellness naturally and effectively.

Some of the best Ayurvedic tips suggested by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda experts could be beneficial for improving sexual wellness in men are listed down below.

DIETARY AND LIFESTYLE MODIFICATIONS

Changes in diet and lifestyle changes can provide you with countless benefits and a lifelong disease-free and healthy life. Some of the modifications which are required to increase loss libido in men are:

Include food like broccoli, clove, lettuce, cranberry, raspberry, ghee and cow’s milk.

Take the optimum amount of sleep.

Drink plenty of water daily.

Quit consumption of caffeine beverages.

AYURVEDIC HERBS

Ayurveda is recognized for providing health benefits with the usage of plant, shrubs, and herbs-based medicines which is the natural and effective way of treatment for the disease. Ayurveda recognizes various Ayurvedic herbs which help in improving stamina and directly improve sex drive are Ashwagandha and Safed Musli.

Ashwagandha- It is a renowned Ayurvedic herb that provides a countless number of benefits. It is known as an “immunity-boosting herb” which also can fight stress and anxiety, and also boost brain functioning thereby maintaining overall healthy libido in men. It additionally increases blood circulation to the genitals.

Safed Musli- The beneficial Ayurvedic herb which is recognized for enhancing testosterone, which improves sexual wellness in men. The other application that it increases sperm count and quality.

MANAGE STRESS

Ayurveda believes that disturbed mental health is the cause of many underlying serious health issues. High stress and anxiety indirectly affect your sex drive, and erection by raising your blood pressure and increasing heart rate. Managing stress is of utmost importance to maintain healthy sex power. This can be done so by performing regular exercise and deep breathing.

YOGA

If ancient research has to be believed yoga can provide you with major health benefits. It is suggested that performing regular yoga helps in reducing the stress level in the body by decreasing the production of cortisol hormone. Overall yoga improves sexual function by improving stamina and agility and also calms the mind.

Some of the best asanas that helps improve sexual performance are:

Bhujangasana, Naukasana, Shalabhasana, and Dhanurasana.

