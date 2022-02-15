Babylons Fall Demo Coming To PlayStation Later This Month

Square Enix has released new information about the upcoming release of Babylons Fall, as PlayStation owners will have an early chance to try out a free demo. PlatinumGames has announced that it will release a PlayStation demo of Babylons Fall, an online game published by Square Enix. Given that co-op RPG, Babylons Fall will be a live-service game, developer PlatinumGames also revealed additional content for the game’s first season.

Starting February 25, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to download a free trial version from the PlayStation Store, which offers both single-player and co-op options. It’s worth noting that while the February 25 demo is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions, the free demo will also be available on PC via Steam at the end of March.

According to GamesTalk (thanks, VGC), the demo will go live on February 25 – one week before the official release date of March 3 – so players can try out Babylons Fall out and make an informed decision before buying. Square Enix also revealed during the game’s third official Livestream that Season 1’s Premium Battle Pass will be available for free. As previously mentioned, both Battle Passes (normally priced around $10) are available to all players for free in Season 1.

