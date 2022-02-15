CrossfireX Developer Apologizes For Game Pass Launch Issues

CrossfireX Executive Producer CrossfireX has released a lengthy developer update apologizing for the current state of the game and explaining how the team plans to bring it in line with the current state of the game. After a less-than-stellar launch a few days ago, CrossfireX developers apologized for the state of the game in a news post, acknowledging that there is simply no excuse for releasing it in the state it was in.

CrossfireX became recently became available on Xbox, but there were a number of issues, including the inability to launch it from Game Pass. CrossfireX was released exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Finally, CrossfireX has been released worldwide, and the game, as promised, has arrived on Xbox consoles. CrossFireX is a console remake of CrossFire, the famous 2007 Counter-Strike-like game.

Developed and published by Smilegate Entertainment in partnership with Microsoft and Xbox, and with a single-player campaign created by Remedy Entertainment, the developer seems poised to carve out a new niche for CrossfireX in the dynamic FPS landscape.

The developers promised fun moments in the single-player campaign, but so far, players have been left behind. The event is split into two parts; Operation Catalyst is the first of these story modes for Xbox Game Pass, but Operation Catalyst has been stuck behind a paywall. It was immediately reported that the CrossfireX campaign was not available to Game Pass members at launch, prompting Xbox Support to post a tweet stating that the Xbox team is looking into how to fix this. The development team has shared an update to alert fans that they are aware of an issue preventing Game Pass members from accessing Operation Catalyst and they are working on a fix.

Executive producer Sooro Boo admitted that South Korean developer Smilegates “unintentionally disappointed many of our players and fans” by running CrossFireX in its current state before highlighting the developer’s roadmap to address some key issues.

First impressions from fans weren’t great, with many criticizing CrossfireX for its lack of content, poor controls, and a lack of options you’d typically expect from an AAA shooter. In addition to the apologies, the developers have also revealed some of the most egregious issues with the games, including explanations of what they’re going to do with them. CrossfireX launched for Xbox consoles on February 10 but suffered from several issues that the developer apologized for. CrossfireX will receive an accelerated patch to address these issues.