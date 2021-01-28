How to Back up Your Gmail – A step by step guide

Google’s email service
Gmail, the free email service from Google, has been a part of all our lives since its inception, in 2004. As of 2020, Gmail has reported that they have over 1.8 Billion users. That’s some tremendous growth!
Over the years, Gmail has upgraded its user interface and facilities. When it started, Gmail allowed just 1 GB of cloud storage (which was also a big deal back then. Comparatively, Microsoft’s Hotmail was giving just 2 MB in 2004.) But today, Gmail provides 15 GB of cloud storage to a new user. No wonder why users love Gmail. It never stops improving!
Hence, we have established the importance and growth of Gmail. Around 70% of people use Gmail for professional reasons. Hence one can assume that their Gmail account contains crucial data. So how can one ensure a back-up or an offline local copy for this essential email service?
Let’s find out How you can create a back-up for your Gmail –
1. Download your Gmail files
a. Sign in with your Google account.
b. After logging in, Go to the Google Takeout.