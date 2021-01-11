‘Bade Bhaiya Matlab’ A new campaign by Agarwal Packers and Movers

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched the #Bade Bhaiya Matlab campaign in order to differentiate itself from every other player in the market with similar names.

Originally established in 1984 by ‘Bade Bhaiya’ Mr. Dayanand Agarwal and started with a single Logistic Van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader’s vision and brought about innovative solutions in their line of work. Today, there are several players in the home services and shifting market, but Agarwal Packers and Movers is the “original” one. It operates Packers and Movers Services in 40+ Cities, 56+ Branches, and Over 1600+ Locations at very competitive rates.

Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO said, “We are India’s most long serving dependable and reliable shifting company since 1984. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. CHAPP Van, LED Box, Foam sheets are our innovation to deliver maximum quality to our customers in the last three decades.”

The company’s business is seeing good traction thanks to work from home (WFH) norms and the preference for owned houses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The home relocation business has also seen a spurt as families temporarily relocate to save rent or work from home in their home town. Agarwal Packers and Movers ease the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets and plants, along with other household items in one go.

Agarwal Packers and Movers is also focusing on storage solutions given the unique benefits that the opportunity provides. “We have seen a massive increase in storage solutions usage in the last few months. Some individuals are moving back to their home towns, pushing up demand for storage solutions where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost. In fact, we are witnessing an increase in usage, indicating the trend is here to stay. Some of our patrons have been from banking and defence, ITeS, and public sector.”

The company currently has a fleet of 450 vehicles which are in to relocation & transport services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based):

The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also in to warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business is carried under brand name of ‘Agarwal Packers and Movers’ which is renowned name in household relocation across the country.