Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Get Release Date News In December

Larian Studios has announced Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 9 will be coming in December, along with a much-anticipated game release date. Larian Studios has hinted that Baldurs Gate 3 is coming sometime in 2023, and it seems the studio is set on announcing the game’s release date or release window next month. Larian Studios plans on unveiling many new features of Baldurs Gate 3 in December, with the announcement of the release of the game being a part of it.

Developer Larian Studios revealed this week Baldurs Gate 3 patch 9, available for those testing the game on Steam Early Access, which is expected to come with additional details on the games storefront launch, along with implementing a range of new features.

A new video by developer Larian Studios, released as part of D&D Direct last Thursday, confirmed that Baldurs Gate 3 is actually coming out sometime in 2023. Rumors had already suggested Baldurs Gate 3 was for release sometime next year, but now developer Larian Studios has made the announcement official. Of course, anything can happen between now and 2023 that might delay the expected release, but it sounds like if things fall in line with plans, we all should be playing a definitive release version of Larian Studios Baldurs Gate 3 sometime next year.

Larian Studios is indeed aware that Baldurs Gate 3s next full-fledged patch is set to be released in the month of December, so users can get their hands on some fresh content before the year ends. In addition to news about releasing the game, Larian Studios is hoping the new features coming out of December will encourage players to revisit the beginning of the game.

Patch 9 is set to bring more features later this year, and the accompanying From Hell panel will have Larian going in-depth on some of the more discussed topics within the community. With this Panel From Hell and the accompanying Community Update, Larian Studios will be expanding on some of the community’s most talked-about topics, as well as plans for a final 2023 version. In all seriousness, however, telling great stories, implementing feedback, and iterating over such a massive game takes time, so Larian Studios thanked players for their patience as they approach Patch 9.

It is planning for the game as a whole to be released sometime in 2023, and it has been confirmed that this is still in progress with the release of the new Steam Community post. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page announced a Festive Panel From Hell is planned for December and will occur along with Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 9 release. Larian Studios’ aim is to make even players who have replayed Act 1 hundreds of times feel that at launch, they have an entirely new experience waiting for them.