Podcast ‘Renegades’ with Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen podcast ‘Renegades’ is live!

Everyone’s apple of the eye and the former president of USA Barack Obama along with the evergreen legend of rock music Bruce Springsteen have rolled out a podcast on spotify which is now live!

Good friends @BarackObama and @Springsteen share stories about music, fatherhood, life in America and the experiences that have shaped them. Listen now only on @Spotify. — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) February 23, 2021

Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021 This Just In: @Springsteen and @BarackObama have teamed up for a new podcast from #HigherGroundProductions — an 8-part @Spotify series called ‘Renegades: Born in the USA, ’with the first two parts out today. Details: https://t.co/ukiIx4yy7C #RenegadesPodcast #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/JqSAVeyi1M — Backstreets Magazine (@backstreetsmag) February 22, 2021

Bruce joins President @barackobama for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. Listen to the first two episodes of their new podcast Renegades: Born In The USA now on @spotify. https://t.co/D7hvKyCxxQ pic.twitter.com/zFfSLyedWn — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 22, 2021

More about the podcast ‘Renegades’

In the very first episode of the podcast the former president was heard to say-

“On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America,” “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

It’s the subsequent arrangement to emerge from Spotify’s 2019 arrangement with the previous first family’s creation organization, “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” was facilitated by the previous first lady and dispatched last July.

Spotify has spent the previous few years reinforcing its web recording library through a few acquisitions and bargains, and showed Monday during its virtual “Spotify Stream On” occasion that it doesn’t mean to back off.

The organization likewise declared another promotion stage for digital recordings and a path for webcast producers to get paid straightforwardly from audience members.