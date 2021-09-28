Battlefield 2042 Open Beta dates revealed

Battlefield 2042 is the latest offering from Electronic Arts slated to release in November. The reports of an open beta for the game have surfaced online. The Battlefield 2042 open beta will start on October 8th across all platforms, announced EA today two days before October 6th, for EA Play members who pre-ordered the game. Battlefield players who pre-order the game now will have exclusive early access to the beta for an exclusive two-day period starting October 6.

The beta will help players familiarize themselves with game mechanics and popular game modes. It will also help the DICE team catch bugs before they make it to the final version of the game. The early access beta gives players the chance to try out a portion of Battlefield 2042 a few weeks before its global release.

Previous betas of Battlefield have experienced similar restrictions, which grant access to a portion of the complete package for the launch day. They will be able to customize a Specialists Battlefield 2042 Loadout, including their primary and secondary Battlefield pistol types and disposable weapons, and they can bring their equipment such as medical kits and supply boxes personally.

As for the content of the open beta of Battlefield 2042s, players can look forward to some of the game’s most famous Conquest modes, as well as the new orbital map revealed in the game’s trailer. The open beta is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox X / S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 and will have an orbital map to experience the classic levels of Conquest that fans of the game will know.