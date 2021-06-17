Battleground Mobile India Beta Version Released



The long-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) mobile Battle Royale title has not yet made an official announcement about its release, and the game is not yet available to the general public. Thousands of players have been waiting for the game to launch and now the beta version of the game is finally available. Like his previous avatar PUBG Mobile, which was banned last year in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India allows users to team up and participate in battle royales, a game in which players compete until the last man on each team stands to win the battlefield.

The open beta comes just one day ahead of the expected start date of the games on June 18, making it look like the game won’t be launched tomorrow. The open beta was released one day before the expected release date, June 18, which seems like the game will not start tomorrow. Previous leaks suggest Krafton will release the game on June 18 to the public, but there has been no confirmation from the company.

Early access to the beta version of the game has been provided to those who sign up to play it before it is released. The company says that the beta program is currently full, but you can try your luck for a few hours since they say that they will open slot machines today.



To download the beta version, all you need to do is click on your Android phone on the Google Play Store. Once users register for the game early access to the game, users can visit the Google Store page for Battlegrounds Mobile India and click on the game download button on Google Play. Once the download is complete, users will be launched into the game and asked for permission to access media files.

The game will not allow players under 18 to play more than 3 hours a day or spend more than 7,000 rupees on game purchases. Those who pre-register before the start of the game will receive exclusive rewards such as Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Game developers have updated their support page with details on how they will perform OTP authentication. The update suggests that it will be the only way to log into the game. However, some users report download and internal server failures. In order to entice PUBG fans, players have been offered special rewards for pre-registering the game online.

The main difference between this and the stable version is that you get a taste of the latest features of the game. Once you’ve registered, it’s worth taking a look at the app in the Play Store.

In the game, you can participate in a 100-person Battle Royale against other players but you will have to sacrifice a certain amount of stability. The cards get smaller and smaller with each pass, and in addition to the standard game modes in the PUBG Mobile Beta, you’ll also find several additional modes, including a 4-on-4 team deathmatch mode where you battle against hordes of zombies and a mode where everyone drives different vehicles. As expected, the game Battlegrounds Mobile India takes many visual cues from its previous avatar before the game was banned in India last year.

It is remembered that on September 2, 2020, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in India under section 69A of the Information Technology Act on privacy concerns. It was banned in India in 2020 after a spate of Chinese apps were banned in the country.

The early release was aimed to gather general feedback from the audience. Krafton said that any progress or purchases made by players during their early release will be transferred to the final version.