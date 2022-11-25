BBC Radio Adapting Splinter Cell Into An Audio Show

BBC Radio 4, which broadcasts current affairs programs, in addition to covering topics related to films, television, and music, is adapting Splinter Cell to the radio. BBC Radio 4 is creating an eight-part audio dramatization of Splinter Cell, to be released at some point in December. If you would like to binge-watch Splinter Cell all in one sitting, the series will be available as a whole on BBC Sounds In The Limelight podcast channel, which is also out on December 2.

Splinter Cell is being adapted by the BBC as an audio show, but it does not appear that Michael Ironside will be reprising his iconic role. Aside from Splinter Cell being brought to the radio by BBC Radio 4, the fun part is also that Fisher himself is being played by Andonis Anthony. On announcing, Will Poulter said: Will Poulter is very hopeful fans of the Splinter Cell games will like the drama, because not only does it have all of the action, suspense, and thrills the games are known for, it has so many other elements too: There is lots of comedy, and the drama is expanded upon and horizons widened through the characters and what they get up to.