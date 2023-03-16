Beginners Guide to NFTs and Gaming in 2023

NFT gaming has taken the world by storm. Our guide aims to provide an overview of NFT tokens, their functionality, and their potential to enhance gaming experiences. We’ll also highlight some of the most popular NFT games to help you explore this concept further.

If you’re interested in playing, we recommend starting by understanding the NFTs and their potential to earn money. The games we recommend are free to download and can be played on PC.

What are NFT games?

NFT games refer to games that use non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are unique digital object certificates stored on the blockchain. This trend made its way into the gaming industry in late 2021 and shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. Similarly, poker hands on Bodog and other online casino games show no signs of slowing down, as the industry is projected to reach 153 billion USD by 2030.

What is NFT in simple terms?

NFT is a type of cryptocurrency that is unique and cannot be exchanged with another unit. Unlike bitcoin, where one unit can be swapped for another, NFT represents ownership of a specific asset, and each token serves as a unit of measurement for that asset. Various platforms exist that provide information on how to create NFT tokens.

First NFT games

NFTs initially entered the gaming industry with the introduction of NFTs in CryptoKitties, an Ethereum blockchain-based game that allowed players to earn and exchange NFTs. Currently, numerous NFT games are available for iPhone.

Can you make money with NFTs?

The “play to earn” model has made NFT games increasingly popular. Those who understand NFT games can earn distinctive items, which they can sell and exchange. These items could range from new characters or weapons to fresh levels or maps.

Regardless of the method used to acquire NFT assets, each NFT guarantees exclusive ownership of the assets.

What are NFT Games: 5 Interesting Facts

1. NFTs Give Gamers More Control Than Microtransactions

In the world of gaming, microtransactions have become a commonplace way for gamers to purchase in-game items and accessories. NFTs are now taking microtransactions to the next level by providing gamers with even more opportunities.

With NFTs, gamers can buy and sell assets, and even earn a percentage of the profits from resales. NFT platforms can also encourage fans of franchises to create their own unofficial NFT assets, such as fan art or side projects.

2. NFT Tokens Provide Unique Access to Cryptocurrency

The popularity of NFTs is contributing to the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrency awareness among users. According to Alexander Leonard Larsen, co-creator of the NFT game Axie Infinity, half of its player base had no prior experience in trading cryptocurrencies until they discovered the “play to earn” model.

Players can explore guides on creating NFT tokens and earning money from NFT artwork. It’s important to find your own gameplay style to maximize the benefits of NFT games.

3. NFTs are Interoperable

The central concept behind NFTs is their interoperability. Within a given franchise, NFT tokens stored on the local blockchain enable unique in-game assets to be carried over to future releases.

This is also true for NFT games available on iPhone. Additionally, if you plan to stream such games online, it’s important to be aware of streamsnipers and their tactics.

4. Collectibles with NFTs

Publishers of video games are developing collectible NFT items for fans of the franchise to invest in rare artifacts, including multimedia and physical objects like paintings or figurines.

5. You Can Create NFTs yourself

The OpenSea platform (founded on 12/20/2017) allows you to create and trade NFT tokens. You can install NFT games on your phone or use a computer and distribute the NFTs you create by any means.

The Best NFT Games in 2023

Would you like to learn about the most promising NFT games, as well as what they are? We’ve compiled a list of the top five NFT games, which you can download for free on Android or iOS.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is considered the pioneer among NFT games. Your objective is to create multiple generations of Axies with unique traits inherited from their ancestors. Axie pets can be earned and traded on the NFT platform of Axie Infinity.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained sets the benchmark for card-based combat games. It is a PvP card game that is free to play but also includes NFT tokens that can be collected and sold. While it may not be considered the top action game, it is certainly enjoyable to play.

Battle Racers

Battle Racers is an action strategy game based on blockchain that has gained immense popularity. It allows players to create NFTs, build cars, and participate in racing. The goal is to collect the best combat racing car and cross the finish line first.

The Sandbox

This NFT game is often compared to “Minecraft” due to its sandbox-style gameplay where players have the freedom to create and design their own virtual world. They can also sell and trade their unique digital assets as NFTs within the game’s metaverse.

Splinterlands

Using NFT technology to acquire and trade assets, this classic card game has its own attributes and status for each card, with some being rarer than others. By winning battles and quests, players can earn additional NFTs, making it a fun experience on both PC and mobile platforms.

Final Thoughts

The NFT industry in gaming is a massive market, spanning across mobile phones, consoles, and online browser games. Now that you have a basic understanding of NFTs, you are ready to try it out for yourself and jump into your first game.