Beijing will assist significant businesses in creating ChatGPT-like AI models.

According to a Monday announcement from the city’s commerce and IT office, Beijing, the capital of China, will assist top businesses in creating sizable artificial intelligence (AI) models that can compete with ChatGPT.

According to a statement, the city will help important companies invest in developing an open-source framework and speed up the flow of fundamental data.

Beijing was home to 1,048 core AI enterprises, or 29% of all companies in the nation, as of October of last year, according to the bureau, which also stated that it would look at methods for developing talent and doing research in areas like ethical governance.

The popular chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI with support from Microsoft, has become the fastest-growing consumer app in history and is quickly increasing awareness of American AI in China.

While locals cannot sign up for OpenAI accounts to use the AI-powered chatbot, businesses are hurrying to incorporate the technology into their offerings, while Chinese tech giants like Baidu (9888.HK) and Alibaba Group (9988.HK) are preparing to launch competing services. Although state media has cautioned about stock market hazards amid a craze around local ChatGPT-concept stocks, Chinese regulators have not yet commented on ChatGPT.

Microsoft intends to show off its new Prometheus model, similar to ChatGPT, to its key productivity programmes, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The corporation is getting ready to outline its productivity strategies for merging OpenAI’s language AI technology with its Prometheus Model in the coming weeks, according to The Verge. Microsoft is tentatively preparing an event for March that would emphasise how swiftly it intends to use its

OpenAI investments to transform search and other productivity products. According to earlier information, GPT models have been tested in Outlook to improve search results and email reply recommendation capabilities and Word document integration tools to improve user authoring.

Microsoft’s new AI experiences

Microsoft unveiled a brand-new generative AI experience in Microsoft Viva Sales just one week ago. It utilises the Azure OpenAI Service and GPT to create sales emails, and some of the things Microsoft has been testing within Outlook are identical to this.

With the Microsoft Edge browser’s built-in Bing sidebar, users of Office online programmes may already access Microsoft’s Prometheus Model.

According to reports, Bing can provide simple data in the form of tables and charts, but the next obvious step would be to transform them into visual graphics for use in presentations or even in Excel.