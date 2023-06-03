Ben & Jerry’s Takes a Stand: Distancing from Elon Musk’s Twitter

In a significant development, Ben & Jerry’s, the renowned ice cream maker, has decided to distance itself from the microblogging platform Twitter, following the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase, aimed at safeguarding free speech, raised concerns about the removal of guardrails against hate speech and misinformation. Ben & Jerry’s, joining a growing number of businesses, recently announced the termination of all paid advertising on Twitter. The ice cream company expressed deep apprehension about the rise in hate speech, the lack of content moderation, and Elon Musk’s alleged promotion of dangerous rhetoric, which they deemed unacceptable and contrary to their values.

Concerns Over Twitter’s Direction:

Ben & Jerry’s has expressed growing concerns about the changes witnessed on Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition. The company noted a significant surge in hate speech and the virtual absence of content moderation. While Musk identifies as a proponent of free speech, critics argue that the removal of guardrails has enabled the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation. Ben & Jerry’s strongly believes that Musk’s endorsement of dangerous falsehoods and white nationalist hate speech is both morally unacceptable and detrimental to business interests.

A Threatening Environment:

Labeling Twitter as a “threatening and even dangerous space” for many users, Ben & Jerry’s emphasized the urgent need for Twitter to address the issue of extremist and violent content. Until Twitter takes concrete actions to combat these problems, Ben & Jerry’s has decided to cease all paid advertising on the platform. The company’s decision stems from its unwavering commitment to values that reject toxicity, hate, and violence. Ben & Jerry’s firmly believes that supporting a platform that tolerates such behaviors contradicts their core principles.

Trust and Safety Concerns:

The resignation of Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, on June 1 further deepened concerns about the platform’s commitment to responsible content moderation. While Irwin did not disclose specific reasons for her departure, her resignation coincided with a disputed content moderation decision related to a video posted by the conservative platform The Daily Wire, which touched upon sensitive issues surrounding transgender individuals. This incident added fuel to the ongoing debates surrounding Twitter’s handling of crucial matters and its dedication to maintaining a safe online environment.

An Emoji Response:

TheStreet reached out to Twitter for comment on the matter but received a dismissive response in the form of a poop emoji. This gesture only served to heighten concerns about Twitter’s approach to addressing critical issues and its willingness to engage constructively.

The ice cream company’s bold move also aligns with a broader trend of businesses reevaluating their presence on social media platforms. Increasingly, companies are recognizing the importance of aligning their values with the platforms they choose to advertise on. This shift represents a conscious effort to distance themselves from environments that tolerate hate speech, misinformation, and toxicity.

While some may argue that Ben & Jerry’s decision is merely a symbolic gesture, it sends a powerful message to both Twitter and the public. It highlights the significance of responsible content moderation and the need for platforms to prioritize the safety and well-being of their users. As a beloved brand known for its activism and progressive values, Ben & Jerry’s decision carries weight and may inspire other businesses to take a similar stand.

The question now remains: how will Twitter respond to this growing chorus of concerns? Will the platform take meaningful steps to address hate speech and misinformation, or will it continue down a path that jeopardizes its reputation and user trust? The ball is in Twitter’s court to demonstrate its commitment to fostering a healthier and more inclusive online community.

Ben & Jerry’s has joined the growing list of businesses distancing themselves from Elon Musk’s Twitter due to concerns over the rise of hate speech, the lack of content moderation, and alleged endorsement of dangerous rhetoric. Their decision represents a principled stand against toxicity and violence. As companies increasingly prioritize aligning their values with the platforms they engage with, it remains to be seen how Twitter will respond to this call for change. The future of the platform hinges on its ability to address these concerns and create a safer and more inclusive environment for all users.

