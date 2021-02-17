BenQ X1300i becomes the first gaming projector for latest gaming consoles

If playing games on TVs is not your thing, the BenQ X1300i will be the best offering for you. It is the first projector built specifically for the latest gaming consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X). The projector’s features are impressive, and more than that, it comes at a reasonable price. This makes the offering an even interesting choice for all console owners out there.

Features of the BenQ X1300i

The BenQ X1300i comes with a 4LED beamer and has a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is 4k HDR compatible and has a latency of 8.3 ms. The picture quality and brightness of the projector is also great. The projector has a brightness of 3000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 500,000:1. BenQ also claims that the projector covers 98% of the entire Rex709 colour space. This makes the picture quality of the projector wholesome and doesn’t affect the gaming experience of the user.

There are also two speakers in the projection, each of 5-watts that give a good experience while playing games. You can also connect headsets to the projector and enjoy your favourite titles which seems to be a much better choice. The projector has been priced at $1,299 and is available on all major online stores including BenQ’s official website.

Is the projector for you?

If you are a casual gamer and can afford to get a projector alongside the console, then it can offer an experience much better than any television or monitor. At the same time, do note that you also need to have a place that is big enough for the projection. The latency of the projector is also okay considering the technology.

If you are thinking about getting the BenQ X1300i then remember the trade-offs you gotta make. The essential one of which is missing out on native 4k support that you can get on televisions at this price. And even though the latency is good enough if you consider a projector, it’s not that great when you consider a TV or any high-end monitor.

Do you think that purchasing a projector for playing console games on a big screen makes sense? Or is it better to get a huge high-end TV?

