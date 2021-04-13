Best Betting Apps in India in 2021

India has seen a steady rise in online betting in the last few years and of all the options for online gambling, mobile gambling is the most popular one. This resulted in huge industrial growth, and today the annual worth of this sector of the economy is approximately $30 billion.

At the moment India has around 730 million internet users and this number continues to grow. With the Indian app market now being the leading in the world in the number of installs (there are 28,456 Indian publishers on Google Play for example), we expect the number of Indians engaging with betting apps to grow further.

In this article, we will give you our list of the best betting apps in India and describe their features in short.

The Legality of Online Gambling in India

But first – how legal is online betting in India?

Well, the answer to this question is not simple. Strictly formally speaking no law prohibits online betting in India, but there is also no formal confirmation of its legality. However, as this issue is currently being debated by lawmakers it is expected for online betting to become fully legal in the next few years.

When fully legalized it is expected that the online gambling market will grow even further and on the one hand, bring more Indian companies to this sector of the economy, and on the other hand bring more money to the government, through taxation of gambling.

The App Industry in India

A big part of the growth of internet betting is the incredible development of the Indian app industry. In fact, in recent years, India was the fastest-growing mobile market. For example, in 2016 there were just over 6 billion mobile app downloads in the country, and in 2019 this number grew to over 19 billion! The incredible importance of mobile internet use for India can further be illustrated by the fact that 93% of all internet minutes in the country are spent by mobile phone users.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a catalyst for further growth, and it resulted in a continuous rise in the digital advertising budgets that are used by companies for mobile advertisement (expected to be more than 65% by 2022).

The pandemic has also accelerated the growth in the number of active gamers in India. In 2021 there will be more than 310 million of them, a direct consequence of Indians spending more time isolating.

Best Betting Apps in India

Finally, let’s get to the list we prepared for you:

Bet365

Started back in 2000, Bet365 is today a giant of the betting industry with millions of users around the globe. BetFromAsia.com knows this and has dedicated a site to this entity, where users based in India easily can find a way to register with this trusted operator. The registration process is very easy and Bet365 offers you a choice of 18 currencies to use when making a deposit with a debit card, 15 currencies using a wire transfer, 14 currencies with a Paysafecard, and 13 currencies with a cheque. The good news is that there are no deposit fees.

Minimum deposits vary anywhere from £5 to £100 while maximum deposits start at £770 and go all the way up to £100,000!

You will have access to the same methods of payment when making a withdrawal. Again, there are no withdrawal fees at Bet365. The minimum withdrawal amount ranges from £5 to £100 and, depending on the payment method, the maximum withdrawal amount can range from £2,000 to £100,000.

Unibet

This bookmaker was founded in 1999 and launched its live betting service in 2003. Today Unibet has more than 11 million customers in more than 100 countries.

Unibet is known for numerous promotional offers. Just click on the “SPECIAL OFFERS” option, and you can see the available promotional offers, for a specific market you choose.

For example, Unibet offered an exciting promotional offer in connection to the Australian Open. What you needed to do is opt-in to the competition they had announced, and place bets on matches, with minimum odds of 2/5. For every bet that you won, your winnings would have been tabulated, and the highest-earning individuals would be displayed on the competition’s leaderboard.

Betiton

Unlike Bet365 and Unibet, Betiton was founded very recently, in 2020. Its founder is Arnaud Serour, the Ex-Managing Director of the betting site Karamba.

This brand-new bookmaker decided to tease you with an excellent welcome offer bonus.

Betiton’s welcome offer is a £10 Free Bet. You can activate it by depositing a minimum of £10 as your first deposit. After this, you must place a qualifying bet of £15 or more on a sports market of your choice, at odds of 1/1 or greater.

You must place this bet within 14 days of receiving the welcome bonus.

These are our most favorite betting apps any serious sports fan should download. Every single one of them will have its own share of features that will fulfill the bettors’ needs. Looking at how the mobile app industry is likely to develop, we are looking forward to seeing more of the new apps in the years to come.