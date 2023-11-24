As the holiday season draws near, the excitement of Black Friday shopping kicks into high gear. For tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike, the prospect of snagging the perfect laptop at a bargain price is undeniably thrilling. In this guide, we’re breaking down the Black Friday laptop deals into three categories: Mainstream, Gaming, and 2-in-1 laptops.

Credits: PC World

Mainstream Laptop Deals:

Everyday Powerhouses for Practical Users

If your laptop needs revolve around the basics – writing, streaming, and emailing – the mainstream laptop deals have you covered. The Dell XPS 13 takes the stage with a $200 discount, offering an Intel Core i5-12300U CPU that effortlessly handles everyday tasks.

Lenovo’s 14 Slim 7, priced at $699 (a $400 saving), is a solid choice with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD.

The Impact: Dell and Lenovo, two heavyweights in the laptop game, stand to gain not just in sales but also in strengthening their foothold in the market.

Gaming Laptop Deals:

Powerful Performance at a Steal

There’s an exciting selection of gaming laptop discounts available for those who enjoy gaming on Black Friday. With an incredible $300 savings, the MSI Thin GF63 steals the show, providing an amazing $599 for an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

With a significant $750 discount on a configuration that combines an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, HP’s Omen series joins the race. This configuration is priced at $1,649.99 on eBay and promises an immersive gaming experience on a 17.3-inch 1440p display.

The Impact: MSI, HP, and the gaming laptop crew are poised for a Black Friday win. The discounted prices are bound to attract a broader audience, potentially translating into increased market dominance.

2-in-1 Laptop Deals:

Versatility Meets Performance

Convertible laptops offer a sweet blend of versatility and performance. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, with an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, steals the spotlight with a $550 discount, priced at $999.99 from Best Buy.

Dell’s Inspiron 2-in-1, armed with an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, is available at $899.99 with a $350 discount.

The Impact: Samsung, Dell, and the 2-in-1 crew stand to gain momentum. The adaptability of these laptops makes them a hit with a diverse audience, and Black Friday discounts could propel them further into the limelight.

Company Profiles:

1. Dell: Dell, a veteran in the tech arena, stands out with a diverse range of laptops. The Black Friday discounts reinforce its commitment to providing quality devices at competitive prices.

2. Lenovo: Lenovo, a global PC leader, showcases innovation with laptops like the 14 Slim 7. Black Friday deals position Lenovo as a budget-friendly choice without compromising performance.

3. MSI: MSI, a gaming laptop heavyweight, makes a bold statement with the Thin GF63. The Black Friday discount underscores MSI’s dedication to making gaming laptops accessible.

4. HP: HP’s Omen series on Black Friday underscores its commitment to high-performance gaming laptops. The discounts enhance HP’s appeal to gamers and may contribute to increased market share.

5. Samsung: Samsung, a tech giant, shines in the 2-in-1 category with the Galaxy Book3 360. Black Friday discounts position Samsung as a key player in the versatile laptop market.

Conclusion:

In the run-up to Black Friday, the laptop market becomes a battlefield as businesses compete to draw customers in with tempting discounts. Everybody can benefit from the Black Friday laptop deals, regardless of their needs: gamers seeking power, professionals looking for a dependable workhorse, or multipurpose users seeking versatility. It’s important to keep a close eye on these deals because they may save you money, but they can also reveal how the big tech companies are trying to get your business.