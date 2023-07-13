Best Deals After Amazon Prime Day: Huge Discounts on Tech and More!

It has been a while since the news about the new Amazon Prime Day Sale has been making its way to the top headlines. And during the sale, we had many products ranging from appliances to technology gadgets and even clothing which were sold for the best discount for this sale. If you happen to be among those who weren’t aware of the sale all this time and you have happened to miss the best discounts on products for this sale, then here you have another chance where you can get in hands with the best deals you can find it even after the new Amazon Prime Day Sale is over.

The products which are sold for the best discounts for this post-sale event include amazing tech products including the new Amazfit Band 7 to streaming devices like Google Chromecast as well. In order to get you covered with all deals on products, here we have got you covered with all the deals and discounts you need to know:

Best Deals after Amazon Prime Day Sale

Here are have got you covered with all deals and discounts on many products which are exclusively available for Amazon Prime Members post Amazon Prime Day Sale as well, let’s take a look into it:

Google Chromecast 4K for $40

If you are looking to get a new streaming device and convert your regular TV to a new Smart Tv then here we have the new Google Chromecast 4K Streaming device which is selling for a great discount. The best part about this device is that it comes with support for streaming your favorite TV shows or movie for 4K HDR Resolution and also it comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR 10 Plus support too. The original price of the Chromecast is around $50 and now the Google Chromecast 4K gets a discount of $10 taking down the pricing to just $40.

Jabra Elite 3 for $48

If you are looking to get new stylish earbuds then maybe you can have your eyes on these new Jabra Elite 3 earbuds which come with a great design that will be giving you a more premium feel while holding it.

Talking about the specification and feature side for the Jabra Elite 3, the earbuds come with great audio drivers it will be able to provide punchy sounds via its 6mm audio drivers. The earbuds also come with support for Intelligent Noise Control which works almost like ANC. However, if you want ANC, we would suggest you go with the Jabra Elite 4 which does come with the support for ANC. It also comes with IP55 Rating and also it features a bigger battery where it can last for up to 28 hours with cases on and without cases it can last for up to 7 hours.

Amazfit Band 7 for $38

In today’s date, it’s quite important to look after your fitness, isn’t it? Well, to get you covered with all the fitness and everything for the betterment of your health here we have the new Amazfit Band 7 which comes with a great discount where you can now get discounts from its original price of $50 to just $37.99.

Talking about the specification and feature side, on the front side we get a bigger 1.47-inch spread display which is an OLED panel. And also it supports Always-On-display through which you can get all the information you need.

Talking about the battery side, the new Amazift Band 7 comes with a bigger battery which will be lasting for up to 18 days straight. On paper, the fitness band comes with a 232 mAh battery which can also last for up to 28 days if the watch is kept in saver mode.

Talking more on the feature side, the fitness band comes with up to 120 different sports modes which include running, cycling, yoga, and more. And Jump into action quickly with smart recognition. The smartwatch also comes with 5 ATM water resistance as well.

