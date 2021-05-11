Best Delta 8 Vape Carts: Buyers Guide

What is Delta 8 THC, how is it legal and should I try it? If so, what is the best brand to choose? We have all of that covered and more in our buyers guide to Delta 8 Vape Carts.

First things first – What is Delta 8? Delta 8 is another molecule (cannabinoid) found in the cannabis plant like THC, CBD, CBN etc in fairly small amounts, but it can also be converted from CBD. People like it because it can cause a slight buzz (unlike CBD) but without the potential anxiety or drowsiness of Delta 9 (traditional) THC. Delta 8 is gaining in popularity because it can be sold legally since it is a hemp (not marijuana) extract. While there are not enough scientific studies on D8 yet, initial clinical research suggests it does have some benefits with lower psychotropic potency than THC.

Note: In this article, when we use the term “THC” without a modifier, we are referring to delta-9 THC.

Here are the key factors to consider when choosing a D8 vape:

Taste & Terpene Profile: The terpenes found in cannabis products, which provides flavor as well as additional therapeutic effects and benefits, can come from 3 different places: botanical (extracted from plants), cannabis (real cannabis terpenes extracted from cannabis plants), or synthetic (often cheaper). As always – there is nothing like the real deal, and cannabis-derived terpenes will always be the preferred choice as they’re from the earth and are not created in a laboratory. Common terpenes found in cannabis plants include myrcene, limonene, pinene and ocimene.

Full Spectrum Product: Since Delta 8 is converted from CBD, the oil is usually nearly pure Delta 8 (not full spectrum) and manufacturers need to reintroduce the terpenes as well as the other cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, D9 THC under 0.3%, etc). This takes an extra and more expensive step in the manufacturing process and ultimately results in a more premium product, and we appreciate this attention to detail. Extra points for full spectrum always, since all of the cannabinoids and terpenes working together have

Therapeutic Effects: The ideal Delta 8 product will cause slight euphoria, lightness and relieve stress and pain. This point is related to the two above, as full spectrum products with high quality terpenes or more likely to have therapeutic effects (read: make us feel amazing).

Lab Tests: This may seem like a given these days, but we still need to remind you: never consume cannabis products that are not lab tested! For Delta 8, in addition to potency you should look for residual solvents testing, to make sure any solvents used when converting the CBD isolate into Delta 8 have been removed. High quality extraction equipment will always remove residual solvents from lab work, but it should be double checked.

Reputable Brand: As a rule of thumb, we like to avoid “gas station” brands or people who put together sloppy product to jump on a trend in the cannabis industry. Stick to the brands who have been doing this for a long time and have a history of success and happy customers!

And the winner is…

TribeTokes

Built By Girls, Powered By Plants

This NYC-based cannabis brand describes themselves as “Mindful, Fit and Lit” and took the CBD world by storm with their clean, delicious and effective CBD vapes in 2016. They’ve now launched the Delta 8 versions of their signature clean cannabis vapes, and they are worth checking out for the cannacurious.

Available in: cartridges or disposables.

Strain Options: Northern Lights (indica), NYC Diesel (sativa), Birthday Cake (Hybrid)

Why We Love It: Hits smooth, feels great, full spectrum, real terpenes, premium hardware, lab tested.

Noteworthy: Also available in 1:1 CBD:D8 THC ratio cartridges and 1:1 ratio disposables. Equal amounts of Delta 8 THC and CBD is a great option for pain, anxiety, sleep and menstrual cramps. These ratio products are also perfect for the customer who can’t decide between the two!

Delta 8 FAQ

Is Delta 8 Legal? Delta 8 THC was made legal by The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, commonly referred to as the 2018 Farm Bill. It was specifically made legal when hemp allowed for all derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids of hemp that were not Delta 9 THC.

However, similar to CBD this product may have restrictions in some states. For example, D8 has some restrictions or is illegal to purchase in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. You should always understand your local laws!

Where Can I Buy Delta 8? You can buy Delta 8 online or in many CBD stores and vape shops nationwide.

Does Delta 8 Show Up On A Drug Test? There are anecdotal reports of certain drug tests not being able to differentiate between Delta 8 and Delta 9 because of the similarity in molecular structure – so as a general rule, if you need to be drug tested for your job or legal purchases, you shouldn’t consume it as it’s not worth the risk!

Does Delta 8 Get You High? Delta 8 can lead to feelings of euphoria, but many consumers report it doesn’t cause the anxiety, paranoia or drowsiness that THC does – it’s a milder feeling, which many prefer. As always, start out easy and see how you feel! We recommend 1-2 puffs and wait 10 minutes to see how you feel before continuing to consume. Please note that Delta 8 is not proven to treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, as there are no long-term, definitive studies on D8 – all effects listed are anecdotal!

Is Delta 8 THC Safe? Delta 8 THC is just as safe as the other cannabinoids – and you should take the same exact precautions! Always check for labs and purchase from trusted brands, so you know what you’re buying is what is says on the label. Remember – in cannabis as with most consumer goods, if a product looks sketchy, it probably is. Use your best judgment and consume responsibly.



Delta 8 THC vs Delta 9 THC: “Delta” refers to the double bond in a molecular structure. The structural difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC is that the double bond on Delta 8 THC is located on the 8th chain of carbon atoms, not the 9th. This difference may seem miniscule, but can result in an entirely different molecule #science