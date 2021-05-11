The Biggest Online Casino Innovations

A Casino as we all know is a facility for a certain type of gambling. It is mainly a form of social amusement where people enjoy gambling and betting. Casinos are usually built in combination with hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, resorts and all those places that happen to be main tourist attractions.

Casinos host games where players usually gamble cash money or casino chips on several possible random combinations of outcomes and try to win. These casino games are also available in online casinos wherever they are legally permitted. BlackJack for instance is a fairly popular casino game which involves multiple variations such as Spanish 21, Super Fun 21 and more. However, Blackjack rules for different variants liberally revolve around the traditional card games that are played and enjoyed throughout the world.

As technology improves in our day-to-day lives, online casinos have become the next popular thing for those who enjoy games, betting and gambling . As the world drives towards digitization, online casinos have also made some pretty interesting and modern innovations to attract new players and especially the millennials. Here are the top 5 most important casino innovations.

1. Live dealer interactions:

Online casinos have become extremely popular among players but lack of human interaction is considered a major setback. As part of recent innovation, online casinos have now included Live dealer interaction game rooms where players can enjoy the same human experience as they would in a real casino. Interacting with a real dealer who, in most cases, is sitting in a real casino while the gamers are enjoying online casino games from the comfort of a simple website. Through this innovation, online casino players will be able to interact and deal with real casino dealers instead of gaming bots.

2. Cryptocurrency casinos:

Cryptocurrency, the newest entrant in the market that has taken the financial industry by a storm is now available as a payment option in online casinos. The market value of cryptocurrencies is soaring through the roof and is becoming more and more popular in many parts of the world.

The benefit that online casinos can leverage from cryptocurrency-based payment options is that they do not require a license anymore as it typically does with fiat currency.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer 100% complete anonymity to online casinos which involves a total lack of commission. Since the crypto-system does not hold any fiat currency, the payment systems are no longer controlled by national authorities who are now unable to block or freeze your money or cryptocurrency wallet.

Truth be told, cryptocurrency-based casinos can now gamble online in places where they are typically banned as they do not require to use ACH transfers anymore that would typically be blocked by local authorities in a general scenario. Well, not anymore! Another benefit of a cryptocurrency-based payment system is quick transfer, processing and withdrawal of funds that usually takes a lot of time with typical bank wires.

3. Skill-based casino games:

Casinos have always been a game of luck and for this reason, some players do not enjoy gambling on luck-based games. Online casinos are now introducing skill-based casino games that attract more players, especially from the new-age millennials group. The culture is changing and so are online casino games that are developed more like video games that people enjoy. Not so surprisingly, the pop-culture and video-game elements go hand-in-hand, making online casinos very popular.

4. Virtual Reality Casino experience:

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is becoming increasingly popular in online casinos to make the whole experience much more immersive. Players are able to walk around and interact with other players through a VR headset and also interact with the dealer, the same way as they would in a traditional casino.

5. Online Casino betting on eSports:

Online Casinos are embracing the eSports culture quite naturally in the past few years. The entire eSports betting industry entertains more than 15 million players leading to an estimated value of around $30 billion. Put broadly, eSports casino is the term used for gambling and betting on video games and the whole industry is blooming. Some players have also become bona fide celebrities.

Conclusion

Online casinos have become a very popular trend in the recent past and especially because of the pandemic. Above-mentioned are some of the biggest online casino innovations that are actively ramping up the industry’s growth from USD 58,960 million in 2019 to approximately USD 92,860 million by 2023, a 12% year-on-year growth rate. Online casinos are becoming more and more entertaining due to all the innovations that make it more enjoyable and convenient for players.