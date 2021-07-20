Betway Review

Betway is a unique gambling platform that includes both casinos and sports betting. As a bookmaker, this company occupies top positions and has a good rating with a lot of positive reviews. If you wanted to start betting on sports, then this would be a great choice. Find out more information in our review about the advantages and disadvantages of the Betway bookmaker https://www.betways.in/ and find help on some issues.

Sports betting

Betway sports betting is a nearly endless list of matches and sporting events. Here you can find absolutely all kinds of sports from the most popular to the rare. The bookmaker itself points out that they have up to 12,000 betting markets. Here you can find a small list of the most popular markets: Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Golf, Baseball, Cricket, Cycling, MotorSport, Volleyball, Darts, Basketball, Fishing, Rugby Union, Boxing, Ice Hockey, Snooker, UFC / Martial Arts, Rugby League, American Football, and many more.

Esports

Esports takes a special place. There is a separate section for matches in this grade style. Betway is an online bookmaker that also offers live streaming of matches. The esports section is quite well developed, so you can combine bets and watch the game at the same time. Here you will find matches for games such as Counter-Strike (CS: GO), League of Legends (LoL), Dota 2, CS: GO Boosts, League of Legend Boosts, and World of Tanks.

How to get a welcome bonus?

The conditions for receiving a welcome bonus are no different from any other gambling platform. You need to register and make a deposit. After that, the bonus money will be automatically transferred to your account.

Check out the table below for more details on the welcome bonus:

Type of bonus Description Requirements Welcome bonus On your first deposit, you can receive an additional amount equal to your deposit of up to £ 50. There are several rather strict conditions: 1. You have 7 days to use the bonus money. 2. Wagering required 50 times the bonus amount. 3. Moreover, if you are inactive, your bonus may become invalid. 4. The minimum deposit is £ 10.

Other bonuses

There are other nice suggestions from Betway. Please read the terms of use carefully before undertaking them. Also, check out the points below to find out what other bonuses the bookmaker has:

Type of bonus Description Free Bet Club Place multiple bets totaling $ 25 on any soccer match at odds of 2/1 +. After that, you can get about $ 10 every week free on Mondays and Saturdays. Indian Wells Double Winnings Place a bet on the winner of the men’s or women’s singles match during the Indian Wells Masters. In case your player loses the first set but wins the match, Betway will double your winnings to 25. NBA In-Play Special To receive this bonus, you need to place a Live Bet on any NBA game. If you lose and the last score was three points, Betway will refund your free bet. But its amount must be up to $ 25. No Goal Special Bet on the outcome in an NHL match. If the selected team does not score a goal, Betway will refund your lost bet. But the condition is that the refund will be in the form of a free bet up to $ 50.

FAQ

How do I get the welcome bonus?

Very simple. Register on the Betway website and make your first deposit.

Can I withdraw my winnings from bonus money?

Sure! But you need to remember that for this you need to fulfill all the terms of use. Otherwise, you will not be able to receive your money.

Is it safe to play Betway?

Yes, it’s safe. Betway is a top casino and bookmaker with a huge number of customers around the world and good reviews. Moreover, the bookmaker meets all gambling standards.