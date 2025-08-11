BharatPe, one of India’s fastest-growing fintech unicorns, is taking a measured approach to its market debut. CEO Nalin Negi revealed that while a pre-IPO funding round is in the works, the company will only move forward with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) when market conditions are favourable.

The cautious optimism comes on the heels of a strong financial turnaround. BharatPe closed FY25 with a ₹6 crore adjusted profit before tax (excluding ESOP expenses), a sharp recovery from the ₹342 crore loss it reported in FY24. “Whatever goals we set for ourselves, we have gone ahead and achieved them… profitability has to remain intact, and thereafter, once the market conditions are right, we will definitely go for an IPO,” Negi told PTI.

Credits: Yourstory

No IPO This Financial Year

For investors and market watchers hoping for a BharatPe listing in the near term, the message is clear — it’s not happening in FY26. “There will be a pre-IPO funding round, while an IPO is not on the cards for this financial year. Anything beyond that is a fair game, once the market conditions are right,” Negi stated.

The strategy is in line with the company’s focus on sustained operational performance rather than rushing to list. “We have always believed that demonstrating consistent performance is key to building investor confidence ahead of a potential IPO,” he added.

Strong Investor Backing

BharatPe is no stranger to marquee investors. The fintech firm counts Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Beenext, Steadfast Capital, and Ribbit Capital among its backers. This backing, coupled with its recent profitability, strengthens its hand in securing pre-IPO funding on attractive terms.

Industry analysts note that pre-IPO fundraising allows companies to shore up capital, expand aggressively, and strengthen fundamentals before stepping into public markets — a path BharatPe seems ready to take.

Unique Position in the Fintech Space

What sets BharatPe apart is its multi-pronged fintech model. It is the only player in the Indian market with:

An NBFC arm through its subsidiary Trillionloans .

A stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB) .

An online Payment Aggregator (PA) license.

This diversified presence enables BharatPe to offer merchants and small businesses a complete suite of financial services, ranging from lending to payment solutions.

RBI Nod Boosts Expansion

A significant regulatory milestone came in April 2025, when the Reserve Bank of India granted BharatPe final authorisation to operate as an online Payment Aggregator. This approval has allowed the company to:

Expand its payment solutions to a wider merchant base .

Strengthen its footprint in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities .

Invest in advanced technology infrastructure to cater to high-growth sectors.

According to Negi, the RBI’s nod has been pivotal in helping BharatPe unlock new growth channels while consolidating its leadership in the merchant payments space.

Strategic Moves in Lending

BharatPe is also bolstering its lending business. It has increased its stake in Trillionloans to 74%, giving it greater control over its credit operations. With access to Unity Small Finance Bank, the company can integrate lending, payments, and banking services into a cohesive ecosystem — a synergy that could enhance both revenue and customer loyalty.

Looking Ahead

The road to an IPO is often paved with financial discipline, strategic expansion, and favourable market sentiment — and BharatPe appears to be ticking all three boxes. By prioritising profitability and securing pre-IPO funding, the company is positioning itself for a stronger and potentially higher-valued listing when the time is right.

For now, investors will have to watch BharatPe’s journey closely. With profitability achieved, regulatory wins under its belt, and deep investor backing, the fintech unicorn seems set for its next growth phase — even if its market debut waits a little longer.