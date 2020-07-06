Gobbly secured $500K from Sauce.vc

Gobbly, a Gurgaon based retail technology, has now secured a seed funding of $500000 from Sauce.vc, an early-stage consumer VC fund.

The startup revealed that it, as of now, has plans to use the new funds towards the development of its latest technology and marketing initiatives.

Manu Chandra, Managing Partner, Sauce.vc, said:

“Consumers want personalisation in selection and instantaneous consumption when it comes to fresh food retail. Classic ecommerce has limitations of delivery time and costs, and the inability to offer real look, touch, and feel, which the Indian consumer is very accustomed to while shopping for fresh produce. For her, Gobbly is an extension of her personal kitchen and fridge, being accessible a few steps away around the clock.”

“Gobbly is a digital store, which allows for instantaneous consumption right where consumers work or reside. The UX is friendly and allows for consumers to co-curate what their local Gobbly store should stock,” shared co-founder Amit Ahuja.