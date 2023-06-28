Big news for Twitter users: Character limit expanded to 25,000 in latest update

Twitter, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, recently rolled out yet another update, further enhancing its features and capabilities. In its latest update, Twitter has extended the character limit for paid users to a whopping 25,000 characters per tweet.

The company released its updated Twitter Blue page today, revealing a revised character limit. Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, had previously announced this alteration by sharing an extensive tweet a week ago.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu, pretium quis, sem. Nulla consequat… — Prachi Poddar (@imPrachiPoddar) June 20, 2023

Back in February, Twitter expanded its character limit to 4,000, and in April, they further extended it to 10,000 characters. Alongside this update, the company also introduced text formatting capabilities, including support for bold and italic styles.

This expanded character count provides users with significantly more room to express their thoughts and ideas in a single tweet. With this increase, users can delve into more intricate details, share longer stories, or engage in more comprehensive discussions within the confines of a single post.

Notable transformations on Twitter began to occur following Elon Musk’s acquisition and assumption of control over the social media platform in 2022. After purchasing shares in the company, he ousted the top management and assumed the role of CEO at Twitter. Subsequently, Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of Twitter.

Under the previous management, the company implemented only one change over the last decade, which involved increasing the character limit from 140 to 280. However, this modification faced resistance from users who expressed their concerns.

Following Twitter’s recent update, numerous users have already voiced their discontent, expressing that they won’t invest significant time in reading tweets with a large number of words since it deviates from the intended purpose of having a Twitter account. Twitter reportedly increasing the character limit to 25 000 for paid subscribers is egregious. That's 10 full pages of text only (Calibri size 12 with standard margins). TEN. That's not a tweet. That's an attack. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 26, 2023

Other updates on Twitter

In addition to expanding the character limit for tweets, Twitter has also granted Twitter Blue subscribers the ability to upload lengthier videos. In December of the previous year, Twitter introduced the option for paid users to upload 60-minute videos in 1080p resolution.

Last month, they further extended this capability, allowing users to upload videos with a duration of up to two hours.

However, Twitter faced legal action from music publishers who sued the platform for its alleged failure to prevent the unauthorized usage of music on the platform. In the case filing, the plaintiffs specifically mentioned the video expansion feature.

