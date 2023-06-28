Reddit Moderators Demand Accessible Solutions for Third-Party App Users

In response to recent protests on Reddit, moderators from several prominent communities have issued open letters to the company, outlining their concerns and demands. These letters highlight various vital issues, including affordable solutions that allow third-party apps to continue operating, improved moderation tools, enhanced accessibility options, and establishing a senior-level position known as the “Moderator Advocate.”

Protests gained momentum when over 8,000 subreddits temporarily went dark earlier this month in response to Reddit’s proposed API pricing changes. These changes threatened the existence of popular third-party apps such as Apollo and Rif is fun for Reddit, which faced imminent shutdown by June 30th. Although some subreddits remained dark beyond the initial 48-hour protest period, many moderators ultimately reopened their communities due to pressure from Reddit itself. Notably, a few communities found creative workarounds to remain closed.

The open letters aim to foster productive dialogue reminiscent of past interactions between users and Reddit administrators. They articulate a set of requests, with r/Funny’s letter as a representative example. The requests encompass the desire to restore fruitful communication channels and include the aforementioned aspects.

Open Letters from Prominent Subreddits

In their collective effort, the moderators aim to bring about meaningful change, ensuring the platform remains accessible, functional, and inclusive for all users while addressing the concerns of third-party app developers. In their concluding remarks, the authors of the open letters express that Reddit has significantly damaged their trust but express hope for rebuilding it through collaborative efforts. They have requested a response from Reddit by June 29th, just one day before the planned shutdown of many third-party apps.

Several prominent communities, including r/Funny (with over 50 million subscribers), r/Showerthoughts (with over 27 million subscribers), and r/Jokes (with over 26 million subscribers), have shared these open letters. Additionally, r/PICS and r/GIFs have also published letters, albeit in a lighthearted manner, requesting users to mark Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content, including profanity, to avoid the need for making the entire community NSFW. It is worth noting that Reddit has explicitly stated that communities going NSFW in protest is deemed unacceptable.

Despite the protests, Reddit has primarily maintained its stance. In an interview with The Verge, CEO Steve Huffman emphasized that the company would not financially support businesses that benefit from free access to Reddit’s data. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Huffman reassured employees that the situation would eventually settle. However, Reddit has made some concessions to address concerns raised by the accessibility community. This includes exempting accessibility-focused apps from the API pricing changes and committing to implementing accessibility improvements for moderators in its mobile apps by July 1st.

Reddit Community Awaits Official Response

Reddit has yet to provide an immediate response to the request for comment. According to Tim Rathschmidt, a spokesperson for Reddit, the company will refrain from commenting on hearsay, unsubstantiated claims, or baseless accusations from The Verge. Rathschmidt further added that Reddit would be in contact regarding any necessary corrections.

The decision not to respond at this time leaves the Reddit community eagerly awaiting an official statement from the company. As tensions have risen due to the recent protests and open letters, users and moderators are hopeful that Reddit will engage in a transparent and constructive dialogue. The demands outlined in the letters, including the call for affordable returns for third-party apps, improvements to moderation tools, and enhanced accessibility options, reflect the concerns and desires of a significant portion of the Reddit community.

The absence of an immediate comment from Reddit does little to alleviate the growing apprehension among users. The protests, which saw thousands of subreddits go dark, underscore the importance of addressing the community’s concerns promptly and effectively. The lack of a timely response could further strain the relationship between Reddit and its dedicated users as trust continues to erode.

