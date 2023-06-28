Gary Gensler is hurting crypto businesses for wall street

In recent months, the financial industry has been buzzing with debates and controversies surrounding Gary Gensler, the current chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman prioritizes protection, but not for American investors. Gary Gensler is hurting crypto for wall street.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s focus on enforcing regulations within the crypto industry is understandable, even to staunch crypto supporters. Recent incidents such as the Three Arrows Capital failure and the FTX fraud have naturally attracted scrutiny, as the industry has historically been susceptible to fraudulent actors taking advantage of its leniency.

Investor Protection versus Industry Protection: Questioning the Priorities

The recent surge in enforcement actions carried out by the SEC and other U.S. agencies falls short of the expected level of investor protection. A distinct narrative emerges after careful examination, ranging from the earlier banking crackdown to the ongoing regulation through enforcement. It appears that the U.S. government is more focused on shielding the financial services industry from disruption rather than prioritizing the interests of investors.

One compelling example of this phenomenon is the SEC’s extensive legal action against Coinbase, a company that has long been regarded as one of the reputable entities in the crypto industry. Coinbase boasts an impressive client list, including prominent asset managers, Fortune 100 companies, and even the U.S. government. Notably, none of these entities have raised concerns about the integrity of Coinbase’s services. Unlike FTX, Coinbase has never engaged in defrauding its customers or established itself in offshore tax havens, or suffered from security breaches. In fact, Coinbase has consistently expressed its willingness to be regulated, to the extent that it has taken legal action against the SEC, urging them to provide a clear regulatory roadmap.

Unveiling Contradictions: A 100-Page Lawsuit and the Unresolved Status of Ether

The repercussions faced by Coinbase are baffling, as the SEC’s 100-page lawsuit against the company is riddled with contradictions. One perplexing aspect is the inconsistent classification of certain layer-1 tokens as securities while others are not. It’s akin to residing in a town that refuses to disclose the speed limit but frequently issues speeding tickets. Such a place would struggle to command any credibility. Similarly, the regulatory uncertainty surrounding Ether remains unresolved despite repeated assertions by SEC Chair Gary Gensler that his agency possesses the necessary authority to determine its status.

It is common for new technologies to challenge established regulations, and regulatory agencies may initially struggle to grasp the intricacies of startups due to their unfamiliarity with the underlying technology. However, the case of Gary Gensler is hurting crypto for wall street. He cannot rely on such a justification. Having served as a visiting instructor at MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative and even taught a highly regarded course on blockchain, Gensler possessed a notable level of knowledge and understanding. The puzzling question then arises: How did he transition from that position, grounded in knowledge and belief, to publicly arguing on CNBC against the relevance of cryptocurrencies?

Gensler’s priorities seem to favor Wall Street incumbents over American investors and crypto companies. The SEC’s refusal to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund and classifying stablecoins as securities hamper innovation and benefit legacy banks. The agency’s onerous regulations on custody, fundraising, and service providers restrict competition and hinder financial inclusion. Gensler’s actions stifle progress and undermine self-custody by squeezing digital assets into outdated frameworks and freezing assets of major exchanges like Binance. These strict rules create barriers to entry, solidifying incumbents’ dominance and perpetuating the status quo in highly regulated industries.

Preserving the Status Quo: Chairman Gensler’s Evolving Stance and Questionable Priorities

Preserving the status quo appears to be the primary motive behind the SEC’s resistance to legislative clarity from Congress. Despite technological advancements and the global approach to crypto regulation, Chairman Gensler insists that existing securities laws from the 1930s and outdated legal tests provide sufficient guidance for regulating cryptocurrencies. This stance contrasts with dissenting opinions within the SEC itself, as well as approaches taken by regulators in other countries where legacy service providers are less influential.

Curiously, Gensler’s viewpoint has shifted over time. Just five years ago, during a speech at an MIT blockchain event, he acknowledged the transformative potential of blockchain technology in finance, highlighting its ability to reduce costs, risks, and economic inefficiencies. While the technology remains unchanged, it is evident that Gensler’s perspective has evolved. It is only fair to question whose interests he is truly safeguarding in light of this shift.

In conclusion, the regulatory measures implemented by Gary Gensler are hurting crypto for wall street as Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised concerns about their impact on American investors and the crypto industry. Critics argue that his actions prioritize the interests of Wall Street incumbents over the needs of retail investors and innovative startups. The lack of regulatory clarity, refusal to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, restrictive rules on stablecoins, and burdensome regulations on custody and fundraising all contribute to a regulatory environment that stifles innovation and financial inclusion.

Also Read: Chinese Yuan usage soars in Argentina with over 500 companies showing interest.

Comments

comments