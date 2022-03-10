The largest crypto exchange globally, Binance, plans to buy companies in every economic sector. The company’s decision comes after the increased regulatory pressure from different countries. At this point, Binance isn’t doing much outside the crypto space. So, in time their goal is to have revenue coming in from traditional sectors. Not just that, they want to bring the traditional sector into crypto in some way, said the company’s CEO.

Binance plans to buy companies to diversify business

Binance’s goal is to buy companies and bring them into the crypto space. This will increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies in general and also add to their revenue streams. If they are actually able to buy solid companies in every economic sector, then in the next 10 years, Binance could become one of the largest enterprises we know of. They have already taken the first step a while back by investing $200 million in Forbes.

Binance is currently valued at around $300 billion, and its CEO is the 11th richest person globally. This is only bound to get better from here on as Binance seems to be serious about their plans. It’s not just on paper or the media, as we can see from the Forbes acquisition. In the past, Binance has invested in a few companies that are related to finance and crypto in some way but not directly. For example, Coinmarketcap and Swipe.

At present, the future of Binance depends on crypto regulations and investors, as 90% of its revenue comes from fees. So, it is a good idea to diversify the streams to be less dependent on one space. They have been one of the few exchanges facing major scrutiny in most nations. And this has called for some quick action to survive in the market.

It’s great for Binance and crypto

With Binance investing in multiple companies, they will be able to get crypto to reach every industry. This will increase adoption, which is beneficial for the markets. If they are able to push other traditional companies to dabble in cryptocurrencies with their actions, then there’s nothing better than that.

