Samsung to launch Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 soon

Samsung Electronics is preparing to launch two new laptops in India, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, very soon. In India, the Galaxy Book laptop series will compete with other premium laptops from companies including HP, Dell, and Asus. On its India website, the business has announced the variants and characteristics of the new laptop series. The debut date of the Galaxy Book laptop series, however, has yet to be announced by the firm.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptop is a 2-in-1 gadget, whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a conventional laptop with a sleek design. It can be used in both forms including a laptop and tablet as well. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360’s hinges swivel 360 degrees, allowing it to be utilized as a tablet. Those laptops offer S Pen support. The S Pen, but in the other hand, somehow doesn’t support Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specification

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7/Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5). The gadget also has 512GB of storage space (SSD). Both laptops include an AMOLED display as well as twin speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

The laptop’s webcam is 720p HD. The 13.3-inch model weighs 1.04kg and is powered by a Core i5 CPU. The 15.6-inch model, on the other hand, weighs 1.41kg and comes with a Core i7 CPU.

Both laptops feature also with Windows 11 operating system pre-installed. Samsung’s proprietary apps as well as services, both of which are featured on Galaxy smartphones, are indeed supported by the Galaxy Book 2.

The laptop offers better options including as Smart Share, Link to Windows, SmartThings, Bixby, Single Sign-on, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Pricing

The pricing of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops in India has not been disclosed by Samsung. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99 in the United States (approx. Rs 93,900). The Galaxy Book 2 Pro’s pricing, on the other hand, remains unclear. We anticipate that Samsung will release the price very soon.

Details about its launch?

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be available in Europe as well as other areas of the world on April 1. The launch dates in India, on the other hand, are uncertain. Given that the Galaxy Book 2 series is now accessible on the official Samsung India website, we anticipate that the launch will take place shortly.

