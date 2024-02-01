One game that might become a viral multiplayer sensation is among the titles that Sony has revealed will be available on PlayStation Plus in February. Your PlayStation Plus games for February are Steelrising, Rollerdrome, and Foamstars. They will be available to you starting on February 6. But there’s something more that’s truly our favorite bonus. Also, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game Trial, which allows you to test play the excellent 2023 game of the year candidate for up to two hours, will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

This news serves as a reminder, as usual, to claim January's games before they expire. A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World are among the titles in that crop.

Foamstars

Square Enix’s multiplayer shooter Foamstars has been compared to Nintendo’s Splatoon series, but instead of ink-squirting squidkids, players take on the role of fashionable sportsmen dousing each other in foam. You may eliminate your opponents and create defensive terrain by utilizing that soapy liquid. It can also make slippery areas. Rubber Duck Party and Happy Bath Survival are two of the non-violent shooting modes in Foamstars. The PS4 and PS5 will be able to play it.

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome is an exciting roller-skating shooting game set in a retrofuturistic fascist police state, developed by Roll7, an OlliOlli World creator. Players engage in a violent yet elegant bloodsport that features gunplay and roller-skating stunts. It’s quite amazing to witness heroine Kara Hassan catch tremendous air off a half-pipe, nose grab, take out a pump shotgun, and knock a sniper off their perch, all in one smooth move, as mentioned in Polygon’s review. PS4 and PS5 versions of Rollerdrome will be released.

Steelrising

With a malevolent robotic army, developer Spiders’ action-RPG Steelrising takes place in an alternative history of Paris and reimagines the French Revolution. Players engage in fluid, third-person combat with Louis XVI’s machines as the automaton Aegis. PS5 users will be able to play Steelrising.

Extra Benefits for PlayStation Users

In February, PlayStation Plus users will also receive some extra benefits, such as a two-hour time restriction for a limited-time game trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a number of skins for Fall Guys, which let players dress up like Ratchet and Clank from Ratchet & Clank and Horizon’s Aloy.

The PS Plus Essential games for February may be downloaded until March 4. If your membership has lapsed, now is a good opportunity to renew because Sony is now giving individuals without an active subscription 41% off 12-month packages. This implies that the annual cost of PlayStation Plus Extra is £58.99 and PlayStation Plus Premium is £80.99. Nevertheless, the standard PlayStation Plus Essential is not eligible for the reduction and remains at £59.99 annually.