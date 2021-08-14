Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 14:Dogecoin surges 6%

On August 14, cryptocurrency prices are in the green. Bitcoin’s price is at $47,566.42, and its market share is 44.62 percent, down 0.11 percent from yesterday. The worldwide cryptocurrency market cap is now $2 trillion, up 4.33 percent from the previous day, while total crypto market volume is $108.12 billion, up 4.16 percent in the last 24 hours.

The overall volume of all stable coins is now $83.80 billion, accounting for 77.51 percent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. Bitcoin’s price is at $47,566.42, and its market share is 44.62 percent, down 0.11 percent from yesterday.

This comes after the perpetrators of one of the largest digital coin heists in history, which targeted cryptocurrency platform Poly Network, returned virtually all of the $610 million they took.

The “ethical hackers” who normally strive to uncover cyber vulnerabilities, referred to by the Poly Network as Mr. White Hat, have “transferred to the multi-signature wallet” owned by the hacker and the Poly Network team upon the return of the monies.

The only remaining tokens to be recovered are the $33 million in tether stablecoins frozen by cryptocurrency firm Tether earlier this week, according to Poly Network.

On August 10, the hackers began returning the stolen money, prompting some blockchain researchers to assume that laundering stolen bitcoin on such a large scale was too difficult for them. These are the values of the ten major cryptocurrencies as of 12.25 p.m. on August 14th.

