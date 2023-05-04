Bing AI chatbot to introduce image searching feature

As per reports, Microsoft Bing’s chatbot based on artificial intelligence is adding a new image search feature. The feature will be an addition to the vast variety of tools that the AI chatbot integrated browser offers. Amid rising competition from other similar AI based chatbots, this move is expected to give Bing an edge over others including Google Bard and ChatGPT. The Vice President of Microsoft has recently revealed the plans of the company to introduce a new AI feature which would enable users to search images and receive relevant information.

The addition of the image search feature is a significant upgrade that is expected to improve user experience. Users can now find images related to their search queries, making it easier to find what they’re looking for quickly and efficiently. With more accurate and relevant search results, users can save time and avoid frustration. This move by Microsoft Bing AI Chatbot is part of a larger trend in the chatbot and search engine space. As the use of AI technology continues to grow, so does the competition between different platforms. This competition drives innovation, as companies strive to provide better features and user experiences to their users.

Increased Competition:

Another chatbot developed by tech giant Google was launched in 2020. Google Bard, the AI chatbot, has set a reputation in responding with human like phrases and words to queries put by a user. Similar to its competitors, Google Bard is constantly improving its capabilities and adding new features.

One of the most popular AI chatbots of all time, ChatGPT too is giving a tough time to all others in the industry. In recent years, especially during the pandemic, the AI chatbot saw a massive rise in its popularity. The OpenAI developed and trained chatbot has been massively used by people from different backgrounds to get done with their work a lot faster with lesser effort. Like Google’s Bard, ChatGPT is also capable of forming human like responses to user queries. ChatGPT has often been used for writing essays and programming codes. Numerous people had also taken up multiple jobs during the COVID period and sourced their work to ChatGPT.

It has become necessary for AI developers to keep up with each other to remain relevant in the market and attract users.

The New Image Search Feature:

This new addition to the popular browser has been welcomed by users from around the world. The search engine which is used billions of times each month by numerous people will now have the ability to find images related to search queries. This would be a valuable addition to the browser which is expected to attract more users. Users who might be searching for the source of a specific picture or those who want to know more about an image would be able to use this feature for their ease.

How the feature works:

The image search feature makes use of AI technology to comprehend the content of an image and provide accurate search results. This technology uses an AI algorithm to it analyze the image’s content and context to identify the source and other relevant information.

What’s Next:

With the growing advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence technology, it has been uncertain what this competition could lead to. The new feature that Bing is introducing puts a positive light in the field of AI development. This means that the competition in the field is leading to innovation and creativity. It is also expected that to compete with such features, other similar platforms like ChatGPT will also introduce more innovative features which will make them more efficient and useable.

