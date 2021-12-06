Bioshock 4 release window and settings leaked

A new leak seems to reveal a series of new and upcoming games, including BioShock 4, and it seems to point to a 2022 release date. Fans have discovered that the new game will be created using Unreal Engine 5 and will include an “open world setting.” More details about the game settings and characters have not yet been announced. The former may mean a mixture of themes and elements that define past games, which is very important because new developers realize that this new BioShock will be compared with the original creator Ken Levine. The release time and settings of the new “BioShock 4” game were leaked by a leading industry insider.

Due to the new leak, the release window of BioShock 4 may have been revealed. Although the first two games of the series were played in the underwater city of Rapture and the third game was played in the floating city of Colombia, the recruitment information released in August 2020 stated that “BioShock 4” will take place in a brand new fantasy world. Reporter Colin Moriarty revealed the settings and schedule of the next BioShock game in a video posted to Patreon and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle. Moriarty added that the game will have a narrative connection with the previous “BioShock” trilogy, and Cloud Chamber is looking forward to the game’s release in 2022.

Based on the job postings and listings, we can assume the next BioShock 4 will be a time-exclusive for the PS5 with an all-new open-world setting and will focus on a more RPG-like system. There is no mention of the PC version of the game, but since all games in the series are compatible with Windows, there may be a fourth issue. Take-Two Interactive confirmed the existence of BioShock 4 a while ago but leaks suggest a new name. Two years have passed since the new BioShock game was approved, but no reliable information about it has been provided.

If Cloud Chamber points to a BioShock 4 release in 2022, the study could reveal more details about the game, if not early 2022. While BioShock 4 is at The Game Awards, unexpectedly unveiled early next year, and ahead of E3 2022, fans are eager to see more. On December 17, 2018, remastered versions of BioShock and BioShock 2 were released on GOG DRM-free.

However, if the game takes place in a “new fantasy world,” then this leaked character has no meaning, which further raises questions about Zhijin’s escape. “BioShock” and “BioShock: Infinite” art director Scott Sinclair will also return to the game, and Hoagi de Plante will serve as the creative director of “BioShock 4”, he played an important role in the development of the original “BioShock” effect. The studio released BioShock 2 on 9th February 2010, for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows PC, and Mac. A sequel or prequel to the story, but it took place in 1912, in the crumbling aviation city of Columbia, and followed former agent Pinkerton. Booker DeWitt is trying to save a woman named Elizabeth from a dystopia that has become a dystopia.

At the time of this writing, there are four days left until The Game Awards and any rumors or leaks on the internet will be adapted to its context. We do not expect this to change, but in that case, we will definitely update the story accordingly.