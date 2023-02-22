Bitcoin is the “central bank of the internet,” Strike CEO Jack Mallers

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and also where it all started in 2009. Some call it a speculative investment, while many compare cryptocurrency with gold, saying that it’s the digital version of it. However, fewer people refer to Bitcoin as a major payment medium that will replace fiat currencies indefinitely. This changes with Strike CEO’s take on Bitcoin, as he calls it the “central bank of the internet.”

Jack Mallers on Bitcoin

Strike is a Bitcoin payment provider, so it’s not surprising that the company’s CEO has his views in the same ballpark. The company played a crucial role in helping El Salvador when they announced Bitcoin as a legal tender in the country. Now, the company’s CEO, Jack Mallers, tweeted saying that Bitcoin is the central banking system of the internet.

He then went on the explain that Bitcoin’s launch date shows us the motive behind its creation. The Bitcoin network went live on Jan 3, 2009. This happened shortly after the 2008 financial crisis in the US, which led to several markets collapses and inflation. This showed the need for an independent currency which is for the people.

Jack also said that the economics of the Bitcoin network never changed, and a distributed peer network has always managed it. There is no single dependency on anyone or an organization which makes it great. Bitcoin manages its relationship with energy rather than any nation or country.

The final tweet of Jack Mallers draws a comparison on how Bitcoin relates with central banks.

This gives the Bitcoin Network properties that are unique compared to other Central Banks where monetary policy is centrally controlled, entities are given the privilege to inflate the currency, and objectives are centered around a country’s employment, prices, and interest rates — Jack Mallers (@jackmallers) February 21, 2023

Does this make sense?

Well, it does, and Jack Mallers has given us a clear picture of how Bitcoin acts like the central bank. It was made keeping in mind that it cannot be controlled by the government or any authority and isn’t impacted by the monetary policies of different nations.

For the masses, its goal is to solve financial problems, and crises just like central banks are meant to. However, there is a major difference which makes Bitcoin even better, and that is the supply cap limit. No matter what the situation is, there cannot be more Bitcoins, and it will keep inflation in check.

What are your thoughts as Jack Mallers says that Bitcoin is the “central bank of the internet”? And do you think that he is right? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

