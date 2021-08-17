Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Score Rises Again

Following the mid-July slump, difficulty in Bitcoin mining has increased for the second time as the ecosystem continues to recover. The mining difficulty in the Bitcoin ecosystem has grown after China announced a crackdown on mining operations.

At the height of the crackdown, the global hash rate was as high as three-quarters. According to the most recent data from BTC.com, the Bitcoin mining difficulty peaked on June 17, 2021.

Since mid-June, the Bitcoin mining ecosystem has seen a 13.77 percent increase in difficulty, with two consecutive spikes above 15 Terahashes (TH). This is due to the fact that Chinese Bitcoin miners have relocated to various crypto-friendly countries.

The next adjustment is expected on August 27, and it will seek to raise the mining difficulty to around 15.63TH.

Prior to China’s crackdown on domestic mining companies, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty reached a high of 25TH. The unexpected drop in the number of miners in China has lowered the level of conflict in confirming blocks. Existing Bitcoin miners were able to earn more money as a result of this.

In contrast to the United States, China’s commitment to mining Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased to 46%, according to Statista data. They do, however, host about 17% of the worldwide mining hash rate, showing a recovery from the slack.

According to Jason Deane of CNBC, the adjustment mechanism of Bitcoin’s current difficulty has an impact on its mining profit. This process, according to Jason, a quantum economist and crypto specialist, cut mining profit by 7.3 percent. CNBC is a television news network based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The Network is primarily intended to provide coverage of U.S. and foreign financial markets during the business day.

“Machine of various kinds originates from China, and they require new homes,” Mike Colyer stated as he wrapped up the conversation.

Mike Colyer is the CEO of Foundry, a New York-based digital currency firm. The latest generation of Bitcoin mining equipment, according to Coyer, will be more efficient. It will increase the terrible power of an equivalent amount of electricity by a factor of two. Furthermore, China’s opposition to Bitcoin mining is based on energy concerns, as mining operations require a lot of electricity.

Kazakhstan, Russia, Canada, and the United States became the greatest alternatives for Bitcoin miners after the crackdown. Notably, Bitcoin’s increasing hash rate will eventually result in increased computing costs.

If you find this informative then do share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Central Bank of Iran Should Regulate Cryptocurrencies, Securities Watchdog Says