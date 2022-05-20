Bitcoin mining is officially approved by Norway government

Bitcoin mining is currently a major topic of controversy because of the environmental concerns surrounding the topic. This is the reason China cited while banning it, and many other nations are very strict in this regard or have prohibited mining companies from operating in their country. However, the Norway government has officially approved Bitcoin mining. This happened after a proposal to ban BTC mining was rejected by Norway’s Parliament.

Great news for miners

Clarity is very important for a crypto mining company due to the sheer amount of hardware and space involved. While it might seem simple, acquiring mining rigs at good prices while there is a shortage of supply, setting them up, and managing the thermal efficiency and mining is a complicated process. Therefore, if a company sets up a mining plant in a country and they suddenly ban it, it will become a huge problem. This was the case for mining companies in Norway as well till May 10th, due to the lack of clarity. However, as the proposal to ban the industry was rejected by the mining companies, there can take a sigh of relief.

It’s not going to be all sunshine and roses from here

While the positive approach of the Norway parliament is great for miners, there will be obstacles along the way. An analyst from Arcane Research, Jaran Mellerud, said that he believes the opponents of Bitcoin would continue to nudge the government. There might be a different proposition as the ban is out of the question now. Jaran said that increasing the tax for mining companies is something he can see being proposed based on past records.

The truth of Bitcoin mining is far from what most governments and authorities perceive it to be. It does have a carbon footprint, but miners are steadily moving towards renewable energy. And since the location of BTC mining doesn’t matter, it is a great way to take advantage of off-the-grid electricity. A good example of this is the World’s 4th largest oil company mining with excess gas that would have been flared otherwise.

