Bitcoin Pizza is taking over the internet! Here’s how to order it?

The first transaction made using Bitcoin was to buy two Pizzas. This was a very special event in history as it meant that Bitcoin has value and can be used to purchase goods. At the time, the two pizzas were paid for using 10,000 Bitcoins, which is $400 million based on the coin’s current price. With that money, one can now purchase a chain of pizza franchise, let alone 2 pizzas. So, to celebrate the success of Bitcoin and to celebrate the iconic moment of buying Pizza with it, Pomp has announced a new Pizza brand called Bitcoin Pizza. The first delivery of the pizza will happen on Saturday, the 11th year anniversary of the pizza purchase.

Today I am announcing Bitcoin Pizza – a new national pizza brand that is launching in 10 cities. The first pizzas will be delivered this Saturday, which is the 11 year anniversary of the infamous bitcoin pizza transaction. Buy pizza: https://t.co/L6AkyRPgjr 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUkCZd430Q — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 18, 2021

What’s special about Bitcoin Pizza and how to purchase it?

Now you might be wondering what good will it do to order Bitcoin Pizza when you can also order Dominos, Papa Jhons, or something else. Well, there is a very special reason for it. All the profits from the brand will go into Bitcoin research and development. Pomp says that Bitcoin Pizza will give tough competition to other pizza chains in the city. It will also be as good and will be great for the future of Bitcoin.

As of now, the new pizza brand is just available in the US, and that too in just 10 cities. If you live in one of those places, then head over to eatbitcoinpizza.com and buy your first Bitcoin pizza. If you are lucky enough, you could also get one of the 1st 10,000 units that are very special as they celebrate the first pizza purchase with Bitcoin.

What are your thoughts on the new pizza brand launched by Pomp? And will you be interested in getting one if it was available in your region?

