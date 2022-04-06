Bitcoin retail buying is on the rise: It’s now at the second-highest level ever

Bitcoin retail buying is on the rise, and it seems like a good sign for the markets. In the 2017-18 bull run, there was a huge spike in retail buying rates when we were at the peak of the bull run. Recently, the rates have started to cling up again. And it’s now at the second-highest point in history and might be signaling that the bull run might be getting started.

Only institutional investors are not enough for Bitcoin rallies or adoption. Retail buyers are just as important, if not more. Market analyst Will Clemente has showcased with a chart that the retail buying rates have popped off. His chart also shows that there were significant hikes during the period we reached new ATH in this bull run. The latest price movement and rally towards $47k has rekindled the beliefs of retail investors that the bull run isn’t over.

This is a really interesting chart. Retail (0-1 BTC) is currently buying at the second-highest rate in Bitcoin's history. Looking at retail's holdings most spikes have coincided with macro tops, but on several occasions, they have bought strategically. This spike is an outlier. pic.twitter.com/PcGxsoCVku — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) April 4, 2022

But this metric is not all good; it could also spell doom for this market rally. Oftentimes, when there is FOMO in the market, a significant correction is just around the corner, and that might be the case now. If we go by previous patterns and consider that such spikes signify local tops, then $45k-$47k could be the highest we go now. We can’t be sure, and even Will Clemente said that he hopes that we aren’t doomed.

The current market scenario is great for a rally. We are above the strong $45k resistance, bulls are in control and are retesting $47k multiple times, and retail investors are showing support. Analysts are also predicting that we might soon go to the top as the mid halving time is coming. In the past, Bitcoin rallies reached their peak between 500-550 days of halving. However, it didn’t happen this time. This solidifies the expanding cycle theory and why we should be waiting for now.

The scenario for Bitcoin is “make it or break it.” If we are able to get past $48k towards the $50k level, the rally will continue. However, a pullback to $35k is also likely if things don’t play out well for the bulls.

What are your thoughts as analyst Will Clemente shows that Bitcoin retail buying is on the rise? And do you think this signifies a local top or the start of a rally?

