I Did What is Best for the Company and Investors: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer

Finally, after weeks of news and theories spreading around like wildfire about the resignation of Ashneer Grover from BharatPe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian based fintech company, Suhail Sameer has finally come out to give his views and point of view of the whole debacle.

Mr. Sameer announced that his actions were based on the overall wellbeing of the company, to protect the valuable investors and the goodwill and reputation of the start-up and him.

BharatPe is an Indian based fintech firm which enables customers and businesses to make their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with the help of QR codes. The company even has Bharat Swipe which enables card transactions for payments and for the financing of small businesses.

Last month, after a comprehensive audit, it was revealed that the founder and managing director of the firm, Mr. Ashneer Grover had undergone massive lapses of judgement from his part. Due to this, he was stripped off of his titles and roles from the company indefinitely.

According to the report, Ashneer Grover allegedly used rude and vulgar language towards Kotak Mahindra Bank employees. He was also accused of partaking in some fraudulent activities, although what exactly he said and did has not be revealed. Following the allegations, the founder took a sabbatical three months ago in January and is yet to re-join the company that he founded.

Mr. Grover also accused Mr. Sameer for taking the side of the investors to oust him from his roles and the company as a whole.

After staying in the shadows for a while, Sameer came out to say that he acted accordingly for the wellbeing of the people and firms who invested in the company. He also added that the reputation, and the wellbeing of the company is of utmost importance.

Mr. Grover said that he was surprised by Mr. Sameer’s decision and described him as a deep and close friend.

To this, Mr. Sameer responded by calling the founder of the company a close friend as well but he was not hired to be a close friend. He is an employee for the firm and his number one priority is to do what is positive for the company as a whole and not an individual.

This is not the first time a top official has left the company as just prior to Mr. Grovers departure, Madhuri Jain the co-founder of the company was fired for misappropriating company money and was also caught faking multiple vendors and clients to siphon funds out of the company for her personal gain.